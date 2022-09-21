Rialto Run Around the Rocks returns to the city of Rialto

The Rialto Community is getting excited as Mayor Deborah Robertson’s 7th Annual 5K Run Around the Rocks is back on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

After being dark since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEMEX and Rialto Unified School District collaborative 5K run is now registering participants.

“This event is open to the public, and all proceeds raised will be awarded to the Rialto Unified School District’s STEM Program. The last time this event was held, we donated over $12,000 to the STEM program and the top three classrooms in the district,” said Susan Patane, Run Coordinator.

Each participant will receive a bib, which is a great way for participants to practice for a bigger run or to compete with others.

RUSD classrooms competing for a monetary prize need four to 10 runners and at least two educators to qualify for the cash prize.

“The purpose of the Run is to educate students, educators and the community on the importance of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Program. In addition, this is an opportunity for non-college-bound students to learn about the trades. An open house coincides with the Run where attendees have the opportunity to learn more about the importance of mining, the environment, earth science, and its contribution economically and infrastructurally,” continued Patane.

The race begins and ends at CEMEX Lytle Creek Plant, and runners will have the opportunity to run through the mine site.

“Raised funds are used to purchase participant medals, T-shirts, and goodie bags and maintain a low price point for educators to enter the maximum number of students/teams. We have one school that consistently brings in 5-7 teams. In addition, we give generous cash donations to the 1-3rd place teams in the 4-6th, 7th and 8th High School Divisions and the top male and female educator runners for their classrooms. Patane uses less than 10 percent of funds for the Run’s coordination and operation,” Patane.

To register now, visit runsignup.com/rialtorunaroundtherocks.