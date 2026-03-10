Rialto Unified Pushes Students-First, Fiscal Stability, as Teachers Union Rejects a 3 Percent Raise

As the largest employer in the City of Rialto, Rialto Unified School District, with over 3,787 employees responded to its teacher/classified unions, with astudent-first approach, citing a three percent raise is sound judgment during challenging times to remain fiscally solvent; an approach that the District said will save all staff jobs without sacrificing student programs and keeping health benefits free for its employees.

The District’s top officials responded after a paid editorial by the Rialto Education Association (REA, teachers’ union) was published on last week’s front page of the Rialto Record and shared on social media. The one-and-a-half-page editorial supplied thoughts from Tobin Brinker, REA president, with the assistance of California School Employees Association (CSEA) classified union president Christina Acosta. The classified union is asking for 3.75 percent, while the district holds at 3 percent for both bargaining units. The sponsored editorial piece reflecting the union’s perspective during negotiations, which has now, according to REA, reached impasse.

Brinker stated, “We have been negotiating with the school district for our contract for almost a year now. Since we first sunshined our proposals, the district has drawn a hard line at a 3% salary increase. We believe teachers should be paid 5%.”… He added, “When districts get money, it’s meant to be for the kids who are here right now. What we’ve discovered is that Rialto is not using that money on the kids who are here right now.”

The District’s Deputy Superintendent Rhea McIver Gibbs, who has been in the district for 32 years, refuted Brinker’s claims. “The district resources are being used to support students every day through instruction, programs, and services. We have no-cost programs, which is a testament to our commitment to our students. Some of those include: every elementary student goes on a no-cost field trip, middle and high school students participate in no-cost career exploration and college fairs, and high school students have access to no-cost Advanced Placement exams, PSATs, and SATs. All high school seniors have the opportunity to submit two college applications at no cost to them. In-State and National College Tour opportunities for students at no cost.

She added, “The district has made a concentrated investment in literacy through reading specialists, teacher training through the USC Reading Authorization program, expanded library resources, the Raising a Reader home program, and supplemental instructional tools such as i-Ready Instruction to strengthen student reading outcomes. Additionally, high school athletic programs are funded to allow students to participate at no cost, ensuring Rialto students have access to quality programs. The District has also invested in parent engagement programs to equip families to better support their child’s learning, notably the USC Family Literacy Program and the UCLA Family Math Project.”

Brinker had also mentioned that inflation has gone up. “When inflation went up a few years ago, the state put a whole bunch of money into schools to help attract and retain teachers,” Brinker said. “Salaries were already low, and when inflation hit, it really devastated a lot of folks in our profession.”

“While salary increases are a key component of negotiations, it is also important to recognize that the District provides one of the most competitive benefits packages in the region, including fully paid Kaiser health coverage for employees and their dependents. The District’s priority is to provide a fair and competitive total compensation package that attracts and retains the best professionals to serve our students. We value our employees and remain focused on reaching an agreement that supports our staff while continuing to meet the needs of the students and families we serve.” RUSD Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Denise Ellis

According to various news reports, the Record found that several of the school districts in San Bernardino County Schools have not negotiated free health and benefits compensation. In fact, Rialto Unified School is only one of a handful of school districts (with 33 school districts in County Schools) that still offer its employees free health care.

Although REA had stated that teachers are asking for total compensation, including benefits, with the five percent far salary, according to RUSD Associate Superintendent of Business Diane Romo, benefits often include California State Teachers’ Retirement System (STRS), California Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS), paid leave, professional development, and step-and-column salary increases.

But both unions claim there is a little over $200 million, and they want it for salaries.

The District says state-supplied money still needs to be allocated and is separated based on where the need is, and because it is public money, the district has to be careful and budget responsibly, since more than 85 percent of the money is spent on salaries.

According to Romo, the total fund balance, which includes restricted, committed, and assigned funds, is not just funds available for salary expenditures. Many portions of that balance are legally restricted for specific programs such as Special Education, State and federal grants, facilities, or capital projects, and pension obligations.

Romos stated that on July 1, 2025, the District’s beginning financial reserves for the 2025-2026 General Fund dollars were $204,605,037; the reserves are comprised of $87,455,279 in unrestricted funds and $117,149,758 in restricted funds that can only be used in compliance with program restrictions. The projected ending fund balance for 2025-2026 is $170,024,052; of this, $68,315,356 is in unrestricted funds and $101,708,696 is in restricted funds that can only be used in compliance with program restrictions. Restricted funds cannot be used to pay for non-program expenses, such as district-wide raises.

According to REA, class size has been an increasing issue.

McIver-Gibbs’ email indicated that the average class size of TK-5 is approximately 24 students. All elementary schools maintained 1-2 Reading Specialists to support their students’ growth, beyond their original 3-year commitment made after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romo added, “The District provides training to our teachers on Multi-Tiered Support System (MTSS) restorative practices, and other instructional strategies that promote engaging classrooms and support safe schools for our students. Only a small portion is truly ‘unrestricted’, which is what can be used for ongoing salary negotiations. “The reported $204 million fund balance includes funds that are legally restricted or committed for specific purposes. The district’s actual discretionary reserve is significantly smaller and must be maintained to ensure financial stability and compliance with State requirements.”

According to District Spokesperson Syeda Jafri, reserves protect students and employees from future financial shocks. “In past school board meeting budget presentations, Mrs. Romo had shared that the cost of running a district, providing raises, and declining enrollment contribute to reduced future state funding,” said Jafri. “She also added that health benefits have to be taken into account, utilities and operational expenses, and economic uncertainty in future state budgets. In California, districts must maintain a minimum reserve (a 3% minimum) under oversight rules from organizations such as the California Department of Education and County Offices of Education.”

Acosta, who oversees custodians, maintenance workers, nutrition, bus drivers, clerks, secretaries, and various school staff who are separate and away from the teachers/nurse/counselor bargaining units, said financial pressures have also pushed many classified employees to work multiple jobs. “I know custodians personally who work two eight-hour shifts,” Acosta said in last week’s editorial piece. “They work nights for Rialto and have a day shift custodial job somewhere else just to make ends meet.”

“The District values all staff members and the work they do every day to support students and schools. We believe they deserve a salary increase that recognizes their contributions while remaining in alignment with what the district can afford,” stated Ellis. “RUSD proposed a total compensation package of 5%, which includes a 3% salary increase and a District contribution of approximately 2% toward the premium increase for health and welfare benefits. This benefit affords staff members and their families ongoing, fully paid Kaiser health care. The District’s proposal provides a salary increase above the state-funded Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) and is comparable to compensation offered in neighboring districts.”

As the bargaining units aggressively pushed for a five percent raise for 1,286 REA Members, including teachers/counselors/nurses, and 1,297 classified union members pushed for a 3.75 percent raise, the Board of Education had hired a new Superintendent, Dr. Alejandro Alvarez, who took the helm of the district in December 2025.

After a lengthy search last fall filled with multiple stakeholders’ meetings and lots of reactions at school board meetings, the Board of Education, with a 5-0 vote, selected Alvarez, bringing stability to the district.

Alvarez is a seasoned school chief who comes from Bassett Unified, serving as a former superintendent. Additionally, he was a deputy superintendent in Compton Unified School District. Hired as a fresh new leader for RUSD, which has more than 23,118 students, 3,787 employees, with a total school budget tipping half a billion dollars, according to Jafri, Dr. Alvarez continues to communicate with his top business and human resources leaders and the Board of Education to look at numbers and find a diplomatic resolution.

Although the superintendent works with the RUSD board of education trustees to find resolutions, generally, they do not serve as a part of the negotiations team.

However, according to Jafri, Alvarez, and the Board of Education are concerned with making sure that fair and affordable compensation is executed.

“There is no doubt that the district deeply values its educators, classified staff, and administrators. We remain committed to reaching an agreement that reflects compassion, integrity, and respect for the hardworking staff who serve our students every day,” Jafri concluded. “Every decision the district makes is guided by our responsibility to provide high-quality education for the students we serve while maintaining fiscal stability that protects programs and jobs long-term.”