Rialto USD Launches Community Events to Engage Families, Students

With the 2024-2025 school year already off to an exciting start, the Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) continues its tradition of fostering community engagement with a series of events designed to bring students, families, and residents of Rialto together.

The District is preparing for a season filled with community-centered events that cater to students, families, and residents of Rialto. From an Open House to celebrate the District’s Special Services to a vibrant Hispanic Heritage celebration and the annual RUSD Family Summit, there’s something for everyone in the coming months so mark your calendars for these educational events.

Special Services Open House – August 26, 2024

Kicking off the series of events is the RUSD Special Services Open House, scheduled for August 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the new RUSD Special Services Office building, located at 182 E. Walnut Avenue in Rialto. All RUSD families are invited to learn more about the special education programs, services, and supports available within the District. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the RUSD’s team of specialists, tour the new Special Services Office — a state-of-the-art facility that opened its doors in April — and participate in a mini mental health workshop. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information on the Special Services Open House, please contact Dr. Sonya Scott, Lead Special Services Agent, at 909-820-7700 ext. 2722.

Viva la Fiesta: Hispanic Heritage Celebration – September 28, 2024

In collaboration with the City of Rialto, RUSD will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the “Viva la Fiesta” event on September 28. The celebration will take place at Jerry Eaves Park (located at 1485 N Ayala Dr, Rialto) from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and promises a lively evening filled with cultural festivities. The event will feature food vendors, live entertainment including performances from RUSD students, a Catrina’s fashion show, and ofrendas (traditional altars). This celebration is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and honor the rich cultural contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. For more information on Viva la Fiesta, please contact Cynthia Alvarado-Crawford, City of Rialto Director of Parks, Recreation & Community Services, at 909-421-4949.

17th Annual Family Summit – October 26, 2024

RUSD’s 17th Annual Family Summit will be held on October 26, at Wilmer Amina Carter High School (located at 2630 N Linden Avenue in Rialto) from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The theme this year’s summit is “Growing Literacy & Numeracy for a Future Without Limits!” The event, which draws thousands of families from across the District and community, will include a College and Career Fair, offering valuable resources and information for students and their families as they plan for the future. The event will also feature informational booths from various schools, multicultural activities, and a selection of food options for attendees. The Family Summit serves as a cornerstone for community engagement, providing families with the information, tools, and support they need for student success. For more information on the Family Summit, please contact Joseph Williams, RUSD Community Agent of Strategic Partnerships, at 909-879-6002 ext. 2900.

“It’s important to promote vibrant and positive educational experiences for our families, students, staff, and partners through engaging community-based events that enhance our opportunities for learning, connection, and growth,” stated Syeda Jafri, RUSD Spokeswoman. “These events not only provide valuable resources and information but also strengthen the bonds within our community, making Rialto a place where everyone feels supported and empowered.”

Families are encouraged to visit the District’s website at rialtousd.org for information on these events and more. These events reflect RUSD’s ongoing dedication to fostering a strong, supportive community. By participating, families can stay connected, informed, and engaged in their children’s education and the wider Rialto community.