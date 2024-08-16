San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Awards $60,000 to Growing Inland Achievement to Support Student Success in the Inland Empire

Growing Inland Achievement (GIA) has been awarded a $60,000 grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, generated through the Tribe’s annual Charity Golf Tournament. This grant will support GIA’s mission to increase equitable educational attainment and economic success in the Inland Empire.

The funds will enable GIA to enhance its outreach initiatives, including college financial aid and financial literacy training programs for students and families and support for adult learners over 25 seeking to return to college to earn a certificate or degree.

“We are deeply grateful to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for their generous support,” said Ashish Vaidya, President and CEO of Growing Inland Achievement. “This funding will significantly advance our mission, helping us provide crucial resources and support to students and families in the Inland Empire.”

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians’ annual golf tournament, held this year from July 25-28, has a long-standing tradition of supporting various charities nationwide. The tournament embodies the Serrano concept of Yawa— “to act on one’s belief”—and has raised over $3.5 million for over 70 charities over its 25-year history.

San Manuel has donated nearly $400 million to causes in the Inland Empire and across Indian Country. Supporting nonprofit organizations is part of the Tribe’s commitment to unity and stewardship. For more information on San Manuel Cares Program, please visit www.sanmanuelcares.org.