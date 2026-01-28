Rialto’s Kucera Middle School Named 2026 California and National School to Watch

Remarkable achievements continue at the Rialto Unified School District as Ethel Kucera Middle School (KMS) earned one of 14 middle schools to earn the esteemed 2026 California and National Schools to Watch recognition. According to Schools to Watch, just 4% of the State’s 7,200 middle schools earn the recognition each year. This award is a testament to Kucera Middle School’s commitment to educational excellence, underscored by its status as a Silver-Level PBIS honoree and Community Schools Grant recipient.

On March 6 and 7, 2026, school representatives from Kucera Middle School will celebrate this prestigious recognition in Long Beach, California, at the California League of Middle Schools Annual Conference. Additionally, school officials will attend a national ceremony in Washington, D.C., from June 25-27, 2026, to be honored by the National Forum Schools to Watch, the overseeing body of the national program.

The 2026 California Schools to Watch program celebrated KMS, among its new inductees, recognizing the school’s comprehensive approach to nurturing the whole child through academic rigor, social equity, responsiveness to the developmental needs of young adolescents, and a culture of innovation.

“The news of this recognition is not only a proud moment for Kucera Middle School students, staff, and families but also for our entire District and the communities we serve,” stated Dr. Alejandro Álvarez, RUSD Superintendent. “Achievements such as these are determined through inspired students, dedicated families, focused and caring classroom teachers who create a welcoming environment of engaging learning, our hardworking support staff, and a nurturing and knowledgeable administrative team. On behalf of our Board of Education, we congratulate the Kucera ‘Coyote’ family, and share the happiness for this esteemed honor for the school.”

Kucera Middle School teacher Miriam Trudeau stands with Rialto Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Alvarez. Kucera Middle School was recently named a 2026 California and National School to Watch.

The rigorous selection process for the Schools to Watch program involves a comprehensive evaluation by educators and administrators, focusing on the school’s strategies and systems that foster a supportive learning environment.

“This is an exceptional honor and a testament to the dedication of an exemplary group of teachers, parents, and staff who work tirelessly each day to improve the learning outcomes for all of our students,” said Jennifer Cuevas, Principal at Kucera Middle School, who leads a school of 954 students.

Jeeneen Stubblefield is an 18-year veteran teacher at Kucera Middle School. She said, “Being recognized as a School to Watch is both humbling and meaningful. I feel an overwhelming sense of pride in being part of a school community where dedicated staff pour their hearts into their work every day. This is where students rise with resilience, curiosity, and determination, and where families stand beside us as true partners in learning. This recognition is not just an award — it is a reflection of the collective commitment, trust, and love that live within our classrooms and hallways every single day.”

Eighth-grade Student Aaron Navarro said, “It is really nice that Kucera is being awarded Schools to Watch, and I am proud to say that the Kucera ‘Coyotes’ are consistently respectful, responsible, and safe… even when there is nobody watching.”

Kucera Middle School is the third middle school in the RUSD to earn the Schools to Watch recognition. Ben F. Kolb Middle School earned the State and National Schools to Watch honors for the 2022-2023 school year, followed by William G. Jehue Middle School in 2023-2024.

For more information about the Schools to Watch program, please visit the California League of Middle Schools web pages at: https://www.joinclms.org/clmsac