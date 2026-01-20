Rialto USD Welcomes Superintendent Alejandro Álvarez as 150 Pack Meet-And-Greet Led by Students and Civic Leaders

Smiles, handshakes, and hopeful conversations filled the Bistro Cafe as Rialto Unified School District families, staff, and local and regional civic and business leaders gathered to welcome the District’s new Superintendent, Dr. Alejandro Álvarez, at the official Superintendent Meet and Greet.

Spearheaded and hosted by the District’s Board of Education, the event brought together families, students, staff, and community leaders for an evening of connection and celebration. On January 14, more than 150 attendees filled the Bistro Cafe at the Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education on Palm Avenue, eager to introduce themselves, share their ideas and hopes for the District, and begin building relationships with Rialto USD’s new school leader.

Board members formally introduced Dr. Álvarez to the community, expressing their enthusiasm and confidence in his leadership. They shared that, after an extensive search process, Dr. Álvarez stood out as the clear top choice for the District. Each offered remarks underscoring the District’s commitment to student success and the collaborative spirit that guided the superintendent search.

Dr. Álvarez, who officially began his role on December 1, 2025, kept his comments brief but thanked the community for the warm reception. He will lead more than 3,000 employees across the District, the City of Rialto’s largest employer. Rialto Unified operates four comprehensive high schools, one adult school, one alternative school, five middle schools, and 19 elementary schools, serving students in Rialto and portions of Colton, San Bernardino, Fontana, and Lytle Creek.

He inherits a district that has experienced its share of shakeups in recent years but has also earned numerous state and national distinctions, including California School Boards Association Golden Bell Awards, Schools to Watch honors, a California Distinguished School designation for Simpson Elementary School, and recognition for PBIS and Green Schools initiatives.

Addressing more than 150 parents, educators, and civic leaders, Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Álvarez speaks at the podium during a warm Superintendent Meet and Greet reception hosted by the RUSD Board of Education. The event provided a platform for the new Superintendent to share his commitment to fostering a supportive environment for students.

“I want to thank my entire Board of Education for such a gracious idea and a warm and caring Meet and Greet,” Dr. Álvarez said. “It was a pleasure meeting families, staff, students, and community members, and hearing your hopes and priorities for our students and schools. Your engagement and commitment to our district were clear, and I am excited to begin this work together.”

The unassuming Ivy League (Harvard University) graduate and former associate and deputy superintendent was “easygoing” with the background logistics of the event, according to District Spokesperson Syeda Jafri, but she shared that he had two priorities for the evening.

“Superintendent Dr. Álvarez wanted to make sure we sought outside sponsors for this particular event,” she said. “He also envisioned using our own Culinary Arts students to host the food and serving portion.”

More than 18 Rialto USD students were happily in action. Rialto High School Culinary Arts students, led by Chef Melissa Calvanico, prepared and served an assortment of hors d’oeuvres and desserts, offering guests a taste of the students’ talent, training, poise, and professionalism.

“I tasted the appetizers — they were delicious,” said Dr. Álvarez. “I especially want to thank Chef Melissa and the Rialto High School culinary arts students for making and serving them. I wanted them to host and couldn’t have enjoyed food from anywhere else tonight.”

The Bistro Cafe was packed as the new superintendent spoke with classified staff, teachers, families, and former students. The evening also included local and regional elected officials, including Rialto Mayor Joe Baca and Councilmembers Karla Perez and Edward Montoya Jr., along with representatives from Congressional, Senatorial, Assembly, County Supervisor, Community College, and County Superintendent offices.

Water board representatives and Rialto Education Association (REA) leaders, including President Tobin Brinker, were also in attendance. Throughout the evening, well-wishes, handshakes, and words of encouragement were shared in support of a leader who began from humble beginnings.

Heri Garcia, President and CEO of Thinkwise Credit Union, located on Renaissance Parkway in Rialto, served as the event’s Platinum Sponsor and welcomed the opportunity to meet with Dr. Álvarez to discuss ways to continue partnering with the District.

“It’s important for us to show our support for both Rialto Unified School District and Dr. Álvarez as they enter this new chapter together,” said Garcia. “We’re looking forward to the impact his strong leadership will have on the district and the community, and we’re honored to continue our partnership.”

Dr. Álvarez brings more than 30 years of experience in public education to Rialto Unified. Over the course of his career, he has served as a classroom teacher, administrator, associate superintendent, deputy superintendent, and, most recently, as superintendent of the Bassett Unified School District.

He holds a Doctor of Education from the University of Southern California, along with graduate degrees from Harvard University and Azusa Pacific University. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, he is widely recognized for his commitment to equity, innovation, and student achievement.

A veteran educator in his early 50s, Dr. Álvarez brings leadership experience from Fontana, Compton, Bassett, and now Rialto Unified. His appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Education—President Joseph Martinez, Vice President Edgar Montes, Clerk Dakira Williams, and Members Evelyn Dominguez and Dr. Stephanie Lewis—during the November 12, 2025, meeting, following a comprehensive and community-informed search process.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Judy White served as interim superintendent of Rialto USD from March 2025 through December 1, 2025.

The Meet and Greet served as a meaningful introduction — an evening not only of conversation and community, but of renewed momentum for the District, which had been without a permanent leader since May 2024.

Throughout the evening, attendees mingled with Dr. Álvarez, sharing stories, asking questions, and discussing the future of the District. For many, the event marked the beginning of a new chapter — one rooted in listening, partnership, and a shared commitment to student success.