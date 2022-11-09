RUSD celebrates “Dia de los Muertos” with vibrant annual event

In a loving display of culture and loved ones lost, the Rialto Unified School District’s annual Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” brought together thousands in the Rialto community on November 2 at the Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education.

Dia de los Muertos originated in Mexico roughly 3,000 years ago and is traditionally celebrated on November 1 and November 2. The celebration takes on a joyous tone as family and friends celebrate loved ones who have passed.

The Board President keeps the beat! Rialto Unified School District Board of Education President Edgar Montes, pictured right, and his son Quetzal Montes (left), drum as part of Danza Azteca during the RUSD’s Dia de los Muertos event.

Now in its third year, the RUSD’s Dia de los Muertos event continues to grow.

The RUSD’s celebration included student performances, dancing, food, calaveritas (poem readings), catrinas (painted faces) and a beautiful gallery of ofrendas (altars) created by staff and parent volunteers from school sites and service areas in the District. In the Dia de los Muertos tradition, ofrendas are resurrected to remember and honor the memory of deceased ancestors. An ofrenda typically includes food, flowers, and decorations to honor the souls of the dead. Awards were given out for the best altars with the Parent Computer Technology Class taking first place, followed by Boyd Elementary School in second and Morris Elementary School in third place.

“Tonight is the night to celebrate our rich traditions, our culture,” commented Dr. Raymond Delgado, Lead Professional Development Agent. Dr. Delgado’s team at the Curtis T. Winton Parent Institute helped organize the successful event. “We know we have some unique and individual talents here in Rialto and they really shined at our annual Dia de Los Muertos event. It’s a great night to bring Rialto back together to celebrate our rich culture and remember those that have made this world better for us.”

Staff and parent volunteers from the Rialto Unified School District helped assemble the beautiful and elaborate ofrendas (altars) during the day leading up the Dia de los Muertos.

Delgado credited all the parent groups across the RUSD — which includes Alianza Latina, District African American Advisory Council, District Parent Teacher Association, District Advisory Council, District English Learners Advisory Council, and Adult Education School — for helping to make the event a success.

Another special part of the event was the RUSD’s Culinary Arts Program serving food inside the Cafe Bistro. Students catered and served the delicious and freshly baked Pan De Muerto, Horchata, Mexican Cafe, Tamarindo, and Hot Chocolate.

“Our own Culinary Arts Program made this a very warm experience on a very cold night and showed true Rialto Kindness to our families in attendance,” Delgado stated.



Maria Lara, Kelley Elementary School teacher, got the event started by reading the history of Dia de los Muertos. Then RUSD students took center stage as Rialto High School and Garcia Elementary School each performed a dance. Rialto High School students performed “Baile La Llorona” while Garica Elementary School performed “Baile de los Viejitos.” That set the stage for a performance by Danza Azteca, a local traditional Aztec dance and drum group which includes RUSD Board of Education President Edgar Montes.

Alejandra Marquez, a Rialto Adult School student, brought her two children to the event as a way to share culture.

“It’s very important to teach the traditions to my kids, our kids,” said Marquez.

With the support of the RUSD Board of Education and the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, various exceptional programs, events, and celebrations have come to fruition which enriches the participation of students, RUSD families and staff. According to district officials, staff and families are already talking about the plans for next year’s Dia de los Muertos celebration.