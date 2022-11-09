Dia De Los Muertos celebrated at SBVC with four generations of spectators

On Wednesday, November 2nd, San Bernardino Valley College held its Annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival, with intricate filled regalia from performers, dozens of vendors, music, and a couple hundred spectators.

At the festival, it became evident that there was an array of spectators celebrating and remembering their loved ones who have passed away.

SBVC’s Film Club giving away free Abuelita hot chocolate and information about the club.

“My daughter is performing in one of the numbers today and we’re also honoring and remembering my great grandma. It’s amazing to be here with my daughter, my mom, and my grandma; it’s important for us to carry on these traditions,” said Rebecca Sanchez, spectator.

The festival also included a car show, which featured six modified vehicles, which were decorated with Dia De Los Muertos decor and photos of loved ones.

A handful of the college’s departments and clubs were also tabling, promoting the campus to the community.

“We’re giving away free Abuelita hot chocolate and looking to recruit new members into our Film Club which produces, shoots, and edits video projects throughout the semester,” said Briana Navarro, student.

The festival concluded at 9 PM after ceremonial procedures were held and loved ones were honored by the public.