San Bernardino City Council Ward 3 Forum Takes Unconventional Turn as Candidate Shaughnessy Alleges Incumbent Figueroa Misappropriated Funds

The City Council Ward 3 candidates’ forum at KVCR studios took an unconventional turn on January 25th, as Candidate Christian Shaughnessy engaged with the community in the notable absence of his opponent, incumbent Juan Figueroa. Under the moderating of former senator and KVCR General Manager Connie Leyva, Shaughnessy seized the platform to articulate his vision for the city before a gathering of nearly 50 constituents.

In response to environmental concerns regarding the logistic industry, Shaughnessy advocated for a comprehensive strategy, including traffic impact fees and a transition to electrified vehicle fleets, emphasizing the well-being of residents and workers alike. “And when you have that holistic, proper approach, then you’ll be able to improve public health outcomes and you’ll be able to have a better business climate at the same time,” he stated.

The forum’s intensity escalated as Shaughnessy delivered a fervent critique of his absent opponent. “If you go look at a gentleman who unfortunately did not make it here today, for whatever reason, he has on many occasions taken money from people that he should not have,” Shaughnessy charged. He accused Figueroa of misappropriating public funds for the legal defenses of controversial figures and neglecting community engagement in favor of private interests. This poignant address highlighted a stark contrast between Shaughnessy’s community-first approach and the questioned priorities of his absent adversary.

(Left to right) KVCR General Manager Connie Leyva moderating the forum with San Bernardino Ward 3 Candidate Christian T. Shaughnessy and an empty chair to the right.

On the pressing issue of affordable housing, Shaughnessy spotlighted innovative solutions like a community land trust initiative. He passionately detailed how this model could significantly reduce housing costs and revitalize vacant spaces within the city. Through partnerships with agencies and nonprofits, Shaughnessy envisioned a future where inclusionary zoning and community benefit agreements lay the groundwork for affordable living, combating the housing affordability crisis head-on. “And then part of the community benefits agreements that are pressing for the city and that we will see accomplished under my terms as councilman, is the construction of affordable housing,” he elaborated.

Addressing his contingency plans should he not win the seat, Shaughnessy pledged his enduring dedication to San Bernardino’s progress, emphasizing his readiness to ensure a worthy candidate fills the seat if not himself.

As the Ward 3 forum concluded, attention now pivots to the forthcoming Ward 6 forum scheduled for February 1, 2024, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. The stage is set for incumbent Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin and candidate Mario Flores to voice their platforms, following Calvin’s attendance at the Ward 3 forum and acknowledgment of Bessine Richard Littlefield’s declined participation.

The unique dynamics of the Ward 3 forum, marked by Shaughnessy’s solo appearance and his pointed critique of Figueroa, have undoubtedly intensified the political narrative in San Bernardino, leaving the community in keen anticipation of the next chapter in this election season.

To register for the upcoming Ward 6 forum, click here.