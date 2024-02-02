Betty Daniels, MD, Named Medical Staff President at San Bernardino Community Hospital

Betty Daniels, MD, is the newly elected Medical Staff President at Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino. During her two-year term from January 2024 to December 2025, Dr. Daniels will be responsible for enforcing the medical staff bylaws, rules and regulations, and will represent the Medical Staff on the Hospital’s Community Board.

Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Daniels brings over 40 years of experience to her role as Medical Staff President. Since 1986, she has treated women of the Inland Empire, serving as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist at both Community Hospital and Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC). She also held leadership positions at SBMC, including Medical Staff President, Medical Staff Vice President, and Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Daniels has also served as Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Community Hospital, and helped to oversee Community Hospital’s best interests in her previous role on the Board of Directors.

Dr. Daniels earned her medical degree from the University of Davis Medical School in Davis, California, and completed her Internship and Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Arrowhead Medical Center (formerly San Bernardino County Hospital).

She is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a member of several prestigious organizations, including the San Bernardino/Riverside Counties Medical Society, National Medical Association, California Medical Association, and John Wesley Medical Society. As a community advocate, she also served on the Board of Directors at Arrowhead Christian Academy in Redlands, California.