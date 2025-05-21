San Bernardino Council Meeting Erupts in Yelling, Cursing as Police Escort Out Ward 5 Commissioner

Tensions boiled over at today’s San Bernardino City Council meeting when a verbal dispute between Verdemont Neighborhood Association President Barbara Sky and Ward 5 Planning Commissioner Ronnika T. Ngalande erupted into shouting, profanity, and ultimately, Ngalande’s removal from the meeting by police.

The disruption, which occurred just an hour into the May 21 meeting at Feldheym Library, was sparked by ongoing fallout from a Verdemont Neighborhood Association meeting the night before, on May 20. Sky accused Ngalande of attempting to dominate the discussion and reacting with hostility when asked to conclude her comments.

“Everything was going well last night until Kim and her gang of four came in and disrupted the meeting,” Sky said from the podium, referring to Councilwoman Kim Knaus and several individuals (including Commissioner Ngalande) who accompanied her to the neighborhood gathering on May 20. “It’s an embarrassment. Maybe it’s not a violation, but it’s very inappropriate.”

Sky also alleged that when she asked Ngalande to wrap up her remarks, the commissioner accused her of racism. “Every time someone doesn’t get their way, it’s racism,” Sky said. “I’m tired of that sh*t.”

Sky criticized Councilwoman Knaus for what she described as consistent absence from neighborhood meetings. “Kim, I understand now, I did it wrong. I invited you to every meeting I’ve had since you were elected—you never showed up, never addressed situations, no texts, no phone calls, no emails. Now I know—I won’t invite you and you’ll show up.”

Sky commended Mayor Helen Tran for attending the neighborhood meeting and addressing residents directly, adding that Knaus “should have been doing that.”

As Sky left the podium, Commissioner Ngalande approached and interrupted a constituent, Sharon Negrete, who was already speaking. “I’m the one who was referenced in Barbara’s comment. That is not what happened,” the commissioner said. “I was verbally attacked by Barbara. My speaker slips have been purposely removed twice. I will not let her degrade me.”

Ward 5 Planning Commissioner Ronnika T. Ngalande speaks at the podium, denying Barbara Sky’s claims and stating she was verbally attacked and degraded.

Mayor Tran responded, “You are out of line and speaking out of turn. I’m going to warn you—I’m going to ask you to be escorted out. You have not been called up.”

“You were there yesterday, and you saw it,” Ngalande replied to Tran before being escorted out by police.

Before leaving, Ngalande alleged she had received antisemitic messages from Sky and the Verdemont association and said she has been harassed by the group. As she exited, Sky shouted from the audience, “Lady, you are wasting your time.”

Earlier, Sky noted from the podium, “I have multiple mixed grandkids,” in response to accusations of racism.

Councilwoman Knaus did not respond publicly but was seen shaking her head from the dais during Sky’s claims of absenteeism and disruption during the neighborhood association meeting. Despite the heated exchange during public comment, people were laughing, and the meeting continued as scheduled; and remained underway at the time of publication.