Kaeley Diaz is Awarded the $1,000 Dr. G Band Scholarship 2025

On Friday night, May 16 at the Colton High School Band Awards Night, many awards were given to band students who earned special recognition for their dedication and hard work leading to a very successful 2024-25 band season.

Among the final “top” awards, was the presentation of the coveted Dr. G Band Scholarship Award, set at $1,000, for the graduating band student who has been exemplary not only in their class work, but is an outstanding musician, and has demonstrated strong student leadership. Dr. G was a Band Director for 41 years and taught at Colton High School from 1995-2019.

The award recipient for 2025 was Kaeley Diaz, a senior flute player who has been in the Yellowjacket Band for four years. In addition to her music studies, she has also served as Band Drill Sergeant and Band Historian. “I really have enjoyed being in the band and have learn a lot about music and working with people.” responded Kaeley who often talks about the great experiences with the Colton High School Band. She added, “This award is exciting, and makes me feel very special to receive this honor.” This year, Kaeley has participated in the Wind Ensemble and Marching Band, and plans to continue playing her flute at the college level as time and opportunity permits.

Kaeley has also spent the entire school year serving on the prestigious Youth Council through the City of Colton and City Council, of which only five students in the entire city have been selected. This unique program focuses on leadership, Colton history, and learning about the basic operations of governing a city.

Looking forward, Kaeley’s plan is to attend Cal-Poly Pomona in the Fall with a major in Criminology. From her excellent record at Colton High School and success in the band program, there is no doubt that Kaeley will do well in college and be successful in her pursuit of a career in Criminology or some related field. Congratulations to Kaeley Diaz on being selected as the 2025 recipient of the Dr. G Band Scholarship Award.