San Bernardino County Animal Care Joins Multi-Agency Effort to Rescue Pets Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

In response to the Southern California fires, a multi-agency collaboration underscored the critical role of coordinated efforts during natural disasters. Each participating organization contributed specialized resources and expertise, including vital support from animal care agencies.

San Bernardino County Animal Care Division’s Lieutenant Saenz worked alongside Los Angeles Animal Services to assist with the care and evacuation of animals left behind when the fire spread. Each day, she attended briefings at the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter, where she was assigned various responsibilities to support response efforts. Many pets had to shelter in place due to evacuation restrictions, including turtles, koi fish and cats. While most pets were evacuated, she provided care and food for those that remained, including a 90-pound tortoise and several other pets.

“While assisting with the fires in L.A., I was reminded of the resilience and strength of the individuals affected,” Saenz said. “The need for support is overwhelming, and it is heartening to know that San Bernardino County Animal Care can join neighboring agencies to be a part of the mission. Every effort counts and together we can make a difference in the lives of those facing such challenging times.”

A call for preparedness

The fires serve as a reminder of the need for families to include pets in their emergency plans. San Bernardino County Animal Care encourages residents to prepare a pet evacuation kit that includes essentials such as food, water, medication, identification tags and comfort items.

“It’s not just about being reactive in emergencies but also about fostering a proactive approach to animal care and safety,” Saenz added. “We’re here to assist during crises, but preparedness can make a huge difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of pets and their owners.” For tips and resources on how to prepare your pets for emergencies, visit prepare.sbcounty.gov. To learn more about San Bernardino County Animal Care including pet adoptions, spay and neuter services, and other resources, visit animalcare.sbcounty.gov.