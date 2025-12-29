San Bernardino County Storm Emergency: Mudslides, Flooding Hit Burn-Scar Communities; Recovery Operations Expanded

San Bernardino County and partner agencies are engaged in storm response and recovery operations addressing the heavy rain, high winds, flooding and mud and debris flows impacting multiple communities near burn scar areas.

On Dec. 24, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for San Bernardino County and several other counties impacted by the late December storms, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego and Shasta. On Dec. 25, San Bernardino County CEO Luther Snoke declared a local emergency for San Bernardino County. These actions make the county and its residents eligible for forms of aid that might become available.

“We want to assure our communities that the Board of Supervisors and county departments stand with you,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “We are focused on stabilizing our roads with an emphasis on safe access, as well as rounding up every available resource to keep you safe and assist you with your immediate needs and recovery.”

“I join our communities in thanking every firefighter, law enforcement officer, public works crew member and volunteer who has stepped up to serve and protect our residents,” said First District Supervisor Col. Paul Cook (Ret.), whose First District includes many of the hardest-hit communities. “We will continue to coordinate with our state, federal and local partners to stabilize our infrastructure, clear mud and debris, keep residents informed, secure assistance, and achieve a full recovery.”

Rowe and Cook urged the public to adhere to all road closures and barricades, avoid driving through floodwaters, and plan ahead before traveling.

San Bernardino County Fire has exited unified command in response to the incident. The San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services continues emergency coordination, including sheltering and public information dissemination in partnership with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, County Fire, Public Works, Public Health, Animal Care and regional partners.

Life-safety operations: evacuations and rescues

San Bernardino County Fire reported heavy debris flows and flooding in Wrightwood and Lytle Creek, with crews assisting with evacuating residents in impacted homes. Additionally, fire crews conducted door-to-door checks in affected areas and advised residents in danger zones to evacuate immediately.

County Fire also reported an increase in swift water rescue calls, particularly in Hesperia, Phelan and Piñon Hills, including rescues of people trapped in vehicles. Multiple agencies assisted, including the Los Angeles County Fire Department, CalFire, San Bernardino County Sheriff and San Bernardino County Public Works.

More than 120 County Fire personnel supported operations on Dec. 24 to assist residents who needed help evacuating and to address ongoing life-safety concerns. County Fire reported one injury, minor in nature, involving a pediatric patient who was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Once immediate life-safety issues have been mitigated, County Fire reported crews will transition to property preservation efforts where conditions allow. These efforts may include damming, diverting water and salvaging property at affected structures.

Road closures and travel impacts

Many roads remain closed due to mud, debris, roadway damage and flooding. Residents should avoid unnecessary travel and confirm routes are open before leaving.

Visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov for a list of all state route closures.

Cleanup, recovery and ongoing coordination

Ahead of the storm, San Bernardino County departments and nonprofit partners pre-positioned shelter resources and heavy equipment, coordinated staffing and prepared outreach and resource distribution—particularly for residents in mountain communities and other high-risk areas. County Public Works staged equipment and activated 24/7 crews working 12-hour shifts in advance of the storm, monitoring flood control cameras and stream gauges.

County Public Works crews are operating extended and split shifts to clear debris, stabilize flood control channels and reopen access to impacted roads.

Local roads: Many local county roads are also closed due to damage or flooding. Visit bit.ly/4sb3D7s for a list of updated road closures.

Care and Reception Center and shelter updates

Care and Reception Center and shelter status can change quickly as conditions shift. Residents should confirm the latest information on the San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services social media @ReadySBCounty on X and Instagram.

Wrightwood Care and Reception Center: The temporary refuge area is being operated by the Wrightwood Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and is open at the Wrightwood Community Center, 1275 Highway 2. It will be open to support impacted residents today until 8 p.m. and will be open again on Dec. 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The temporary refuge area is being operated by the Wrightwood Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and is open at the Wrightwood Community Center, 1275 Highway 2. It will be open to support impacted residents today until 8 p.m. and will be open again on Dec. 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Serrano High School Shelter (for residents and small animals) is operated by the American Red Cross and located at 9292 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan.

Utility updates in Wrightwood

Storm impacts have affected essential services in Wrightwood:

Boil Water Notices: Golden State Water Company reported a storm-damaged hydrant outage caused by heavy debris flows and flooding. The hydrant is now repaired, but a Boil Water Notice issued for the community of Wrightwood is still in effect.

Phelan Piñon Hills Community Services District issued a Boil Water Notice for residents west of Sheep Creek Road and is providing water bottles at their District Office located at 4176 Warbler Rd in Phelan.

Power outage: Southern California Edison (SCE) reported the community of Wrightwood is without power and SCE crews are working to restore service.



Impacts and county response efforts in Lytle Creek

The San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services will provide supplies to impacted residents in Lytle Creek this evening.

Trash bins for mud and debris removal will be provided by the county on Dec. 27 at designated locations.



Bridge and roadway condition

The Sycamore Drive bridge is currently impassable due to storm-related debris and roadway washout. Initial information indicates the bridge structure may still be standing; however, an engineering inspection is required to confirm structural stability and determine safe next steps. County Public Works is deploying a contractor to clear the road and bridge.

Debris and creek rerouting

Removal of debris and any temporary and/or permanent repair work is under review to avoid increasing downstream flood risk.

Hesperia resources

Due to the impact of the storm on residents, the City of Hesperia has established a call center on:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Phone number: (760) 947-1840

Weather outlook

Additional weather impacts remain possible into the weekend:

Winds: Areas of wind up to 10mph expected in mountain areas.

Areas of wind up to 10mph expected in mountain areas. Snow: Snow levels near 7,000 feet today, falling to near 5,000 feet by Saturday morning. Light accumulations are expected late Friday to Saturday, with areas at or above 7,000 feet seeing 1-3 inches. Additional chances for precipitation are possible by Wednesday.

Visit weather.gov/sgx for an updated National Weather Service forecast.

Resources:

Visit the county’s storm readiness webpage.

Sign up for San Bernardino County’s Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS) emergency alerts.

Download the Ready SB App to receive emergency alerts and safety information.

For insurance-related assistance after flood and mudslide impacts, the California Department of Insurance consumer hotline is available in multiple languages at (800) 927-4357.

Preparedness and safety reminders

Heed evacuation warnings and orders. Leave immediately if instructed; conditions can change quickly.

Leave immediately if instructed; conditions can change quickly. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never drive or walk through floodwater.

Never drive or walk through floodwater. Seek higher ground. Avoid flood channels and traveling on foot or by car in any moving water.