San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board monthly hiring event is met with job offers from some of the IE’s biggest employers

Indeed, some of the Inland Empire’s most prominent employers, such as the City of San Bernardino, Rialto Post-Acute Center, United Staffing Associates, and Pacific Dermatology Center, are scheduled to attend San Bernardino County’s Hiring Event on August 4th.

Many of the 15+ employers (some of which are second-chance employers) will be conducting on-site interviews and making job offers, so attendees must come prepared with a resume in hand.

For those who do not have access to a computer, County residents are welcome to print and even create a resume on-site on the day of the event.

The Hiring Event is held the first Thursday of every month at America’s Job Center of California, located at the Inland Center Mall, at 500 Inland Center Drive, Space 508, San Bernardino.

For those eager to ace their interview(s), the department also hosts zoom conference call resume-building workshops, interview skills, and social media best practices.

Again, the department has them available on-site for those who do not have access to a computer or wifi; a walk-in appointment will be required.

To register for the hiring event, visit sbcounty.gov/workforce.

For more information, email carmela.giliberto@wdd.sbcounty.gov.