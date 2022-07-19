Sovereign Grace Ministries makes impact on community

One of the most energized churches in our community is the Sovereign Grace Impact Ministries led by Pastors Reuben and Alice Cimental.

This upstart church is celebrating its four-year anniversary and is quickly seeing its congregation grow mostly due to its two main approaches; sharing the gospel, and taking the gospel to the people…where they are.

Their entire ministry is an outreach. In terms of its delivery, Sovereign Grace has developed an impressive series of weekly activities that just about meets the spiritual needs of anyone who attends one of their services. It doesn’t matter whether you are looking to know more about Jesus Christ or looking to be part of a community of believers who love and support each other, this church just might be the place for you.

For starters, their Sunday service starts at 10:30am at the Hutton Center which features worship, Bible study, Bible message and corporate prayer. Every morning on Mon-Fri at 9:00am the faithful followers meet up at Chavez Park for prayer and Bible study. The men’s group is called the “Round Table,” while the women’s groups is called the “Battlefield.” Friday evenings is a corporate prayer time at 6:00pm, followed by another Bible study on Saturday Mornings starting at 10:00am.

Pastor Reuben Cimental leading worship service, Wednesday July 13.

If that wasn’t enough, every Monday the members gather on La Cadena Dr. in front of City Hall for a focused time of prayer. This hour provides prayer support is for the elected officials and community leaders. In addition, Wednesday nights at 7:00pm is a worship service called, “Beyond the Four Walls,” inviting people to join in worship, share their testimonies, and enjoy a community dinner.

All activities are open to the public, and as far as anyone a can tell, no one is turned away. Pastors Reuben and Alice work smoothly as a team to make all attendees welcome. With 70 members on the roster, this upstart ministry has been blessed and continues to grow.Indeed, they have been blessed with a solid Christian marriage that has successfully been blended with their solid Christian ministry.

Both Reuben and Alice Cimental have been good friends of Dr.G dating back about 25 years when they served on the same worship team at Faith Bible Church. “Those were great days working together for the Lord,” reflected Pastor Alice, who now works with her husband Reuben on leading the worship songs, teaching women’s bible study and preaching when called upon. “This ministry has been a blessing,” exclaimed Pastor Reuben, who continued to emphasize that the chief mission of the church is to “Win Souls for the Glory of God.

Established in 2018, The Sovereign Grace Impact Ministries, has been committed to outreach and taking the gospel of Jesus to the community. With its grass roots programs, strong commitment to outreach, and dedication to spreading the gospel, there is no doubt this church will continue to grow its flock, and make a solid impact in the lives of its members.

The City of Colton is fortunate to have a church that is so engaging with the community, and the growth and participation really shows it is “sharing the good news” in a way that brings people together for corporate prayer and worship.

Sovereign Grace Impact Ministries meets at the Hutton Center @ 660 Colton Ave on Sunday mornings at 10:30am. For more information please contact Pastor Reuben or Alice Cimental @ 909-232-3114.

