West Valley Water District Secures Over $1 Million in Community Project Funding for Water Resiliency Projects

West Valley Water District (WVWD) is thrilled to announce the approval of $1 million in congressional funding allocated toward crucial water resiliency initiatives that will further WVWD’s mission to provide high quality and reliable water to its 100,000 customers.

“We are incredibly grateful to Congressman Aguilar for championing these significant initiatives that will help us safeguard the current and future water needs of our customers,” said West Valley Water District Board President Greg Young. “By investing in these critical projects, West Valley Water District remains dedicated to its core mission of providing sustainable and dependable water resources to the communities it serves.”

Representative Aguilar has allocated $959,757 towards the Bunker Hill Wells Project that reflects a shared vision for sustainable water management and community well-being. The project prioritizes collaboration among water providers in the region with the support of San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District (Valley District) to expand water resources, support additional growth, and meet water needs during extended droughts and emergencies.

Through collaboration with Valley District, the project will construct additional groundwater wells and infrastructure similar to a joint venture known as the Base Line Feeder. This joint water supply project will benefit multiple communities including portions of the Cities of Rialto, Fontana, Colton, Jurupa Valley, Bloomington, and other unincorporated areas of San Bernardino and Riverside County. The project ensures a vital resource for regional use during emergencies and droughts. This collaboration underscores the commitment to regional water reliability between WVWD, Valley District, and other regional partners.

Additionally, Representative Aguilar has allocated $525,000 to an emergency generator that will enhance water reliability to WVWD communities during emergency situations. Emergency generators are needed to keep WVWD’s pump stations and wells operating during power outages and maintain water pressure and flows necessary to meet community needs, fight fires, and prevent contamination.

“Access to clean water is not just a necessity, it’s a right,” said Rep. Aguilar. “I was proud to join West Valley Water District to announce nearly $1.5 million in Community Project Funding to help build a more resilient and sustainable water system.”

To learn more about West Valley Water District and its investment in the communities it serves, visit www.wvwd.org/projects.