San Bernardino Library Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary With Garner Holt Animatronic Reveal, $6.5M Grant

The Norman F. Feldheym Central Library celebrated its 40-year anniversary on Monday, Sept. 29, with historical exhibits, music from the San Bernardino Symphony Youth Orchestra, food from local vendors — and a look into the future through a new partnership with local innovator Garner Holt.

Holt, the San Bernardino native and founder of Redlands’ Garner Holt Productions, joined city and county officials in unveiling the library’s upcoming Animakerspace, a hands-on educational hub that will introduce children and adults to robotics, coding, electronics, sculpture, and storytelling. The space is expected to open in early 2026.

“I always went straight to the technical section,” Holt said of his early visits to the Feldheym Library. “Electronics, hydraulics, pneumatics — that’s where I learned how to build things. My grandma used to drop me off here while my mom was working just a couple blocks away. I’d spend hours exploring. This place gave me the spark.”

In addition to the animatronics preview, the celebration featured a performance by magician Joe Wonderment and displays chronicling the library’s history since its 1985 opening. To commemorate the milestone, the library also began issuing limited-edition 40th anniversary library cards to both new and existing cardholders.

Library Director Ed Erjavek announced that the library recently received a $6.5 million building grant from the State of California to support infrastructure improvements at the 64,000-square-foot facility, including a new HVAC system, window replacements, and other critical repairs.

“But the most exciting part is the Animakerspace — it’ll give young people the opportunity to explore careers through creative technology,” Erjavek said.

A highlight of the event was the display of S.P.A.R.K.Y., which stands for Specialized Programmable Animatronics and Robotics Kit for Education. The interactive learning tool, developed by Garner Holt Productions, is already being used with students ranging from kindergarten to college level.

Councilmember Mario Flores (left) and Garner Holt Productions Project Manager Jordan Greenstein (right) discussing the animakerspace coming to the library in 2026.

“Instead of giving a PowerPoint, students can build an animatronic of Abraham Lincoln — voice acting, script writing, costuming, the whole thing,” said Jordan Greenstein, project manager at Garner Holt Productions. “It brings history and learning to life.”

The Animakerspace will be operated in partnership with Holt’s educational division, Education Through Imagination, led by Executive Vice President Germaine Garcia-Kaufman.

“This will be like a modern-day shop class,” Garcia-Kaufman said. “Students will build animatronics, learn to code, and gain skills that can spark an interest in STEAM careers.”

The second-floor renovation is expected to begin early next year. Holt emphasized that the goal is to make learning exciting and accessible, especially for youth who may not otherwise be exposed to advanced technical tools.

“We’re creating a place where kids use their hands and minds — not just their phones,” he said. “They’ll learn how things work, build something of their own, and start thinking about the future.”

The anniversary event drew a strong turnout from community members and public officials, including Mayor Helen Tran, Councilmembers Mario Flores, Fred Shorett, and Theodore Sanchez, as well as Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.

A family engaging with the animatronic at the celebration. From left, Mayor Helen Tran, a community member, and Garner Holt converse during the Norman F. Feldheym Library’s 40th anniversary celebration on Sept. 29 in San Bernardino.







Councilmember Mario Flores, who first visited the library during a council meeting years before his term began, said he was blown away by the facility’s scale and underutilized offerings.

“Not every community has the same opportunities,” Flores said. “Libraries like this one help level the playing field — from ESL and citizenship prep to digital resources people don’t even know are available.”

Erjavek also encouraged residents to explore the library’s digital services, including Libby, an app that allows users to borrow eBooks and audiobooks for free.

“We’re here to connect people to knowledge,” he said. “And now, with the Animakerspace, we’re connecting them to the future too.”

The Norman F. Feldheym Central Library is located at 555 W. 6th Street in San Bernardino. For event calendars and digital resources, visit sbpl.org.