BBOP Center Helps XXXDCD Founder Expand Global Fashion Brand After Success at HARD Summer

What began as a passion project built from a laptop has transformed into a global fashion and media platform rooted in identity, community, and creative risk-taking. For Daniel Campos, founder of XXXDCD, the Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) Center in San Bernardino has become a vital support system as he scales his brand.

“I’ve only been at the BBOP Center for two and a half months, but the support has been amazing,” said Campos, who drives in from Ontario. “The staff are involved in what you’re building. They check in, follow up, and help you grow, no matter what stage of business you’re at.”

XXXDCD is a hybrid brand that merges streetwear with digital content and community-building. It offers apparel, produces media, and hosts in-person events aimed at uplifting and connecting people through storytelling and bold design.

Campos, a first-generation Mexican American and Cal State San Bernardino graduate, credits his international experiences—living in London and Brazil—as major influences on his creative process.

“Traveling opened my mind and helped shape my brand identity,” he said. “I’d walk around cities abroad and take notes—on typography, colors, language. I’d photograph street signs and market stalls, then bring that inspiration back to the Inland Empire and translate it into design ideas.”

That blend of global perspective and local connection came full circle this summer, when Campos hosted a vendor booth at HARD Summer, one of Southern California’s largest electronic music festivals. It marked a major moment for the brand.

“We did very well at HARD Summer,” he said. “It was one of our strongest events. The merch really connected with the crowd—especially pieces tied to electronic music culture. That success showed me we’re resonating with people in real life, not just online.”

At the BBOP Center, Campos has found community, mentorship, and momentum. Located at 599 N. Arrowhead Avenue, the 10,000-square-foot economic hub includes 14 private offices, shared workspaces, a childcare center, and modern technology. A project of the Time for Change Foundation, the center was created to eliminate systemic racial and gender barriers by helping women of color—and aligned entrepreneurs—build, grow, and scale profitable businesses.

Campos first learned about the BBOP Center through an entrepreneurship course tied to the City of Ontario. One of the first people he connected with was Leslie Galvan, Communications Coordinator for the BBOP Center.

“Leslie has helped me understand the current landscape of social media strategy,” Campos said. “She’s given me real feedback on how to reach my ideal customer—how to create content that gets someone from scrolling to showing up or making a purchase.”

An attendee at a rave sports XXXDCD’s “God Loves Raves” shirt near the stage during a nighttime performance.

One of XXXDCD’s best-selling pieces features the phrase “No More Afters After the Afters,” a satirical take on growing out of all-night party culture. Campos said it represents the brand’s core identity: bold, relatable, and emotionally grounded.

“It’s satire, but it hits a nerve,” he said. “That’s the brand—storytelling that people can wear. Simplicity and truth, wrapped in quality design.”

Campos regularly holds brainstorming sessions at the BBOP Center, where he sketches graphics, tests taglines, and draws on community feedback.

“The pieces that perform best are the ones I connect with emotionally,” he said. “When you create from experience, you market with confidence—and people feel that.”

The journey hasn’t been without setbacks. Campos has spent more than a decade learning the apparel industry through trial and error—studying how fabrics shrink, why graphics fade, and how to balance costs with quality.

“You’re going to burn money learning,” he said. “That’s just part of the process. But the faster you apply those lessons, the faster you grow.”

Campos also noted how platforms like TikTok and Instagram have democratized access to information that once took him years to gather.

“Today’s youth can learn in an hour what took me ten years. But you still have to execute,” he said. “There’s no shortcut to the grind.”

XXXDCD continues to grow through events, digital media, and word-of-mouth marketing. The brand is available online at xxxdcd.com and on Instagram and TikTok at @triplexdcd.

“I’ve traveled the world, and now I’m building something for my community,” Campos said. “The BBOP Center has given me the space, the guidance, and the confidence to take XXXDCD to the next level.”