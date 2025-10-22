San Bernardino Touts Progress at 2025 State of the City, Sidesteps Carousel Mall as Unity Quickly Unravels

Framed by bird songs from the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation and ceremonial introductions by City of San Bernardino Public Information Officer Jeff Kraus, city leaders took to the stage on Oct. 14 to deliver the 2025 State of the City address inside the freshly restored California Theatre.

The two-hour event offered a public display of unity and progress, staged within the city’s 97-year-old downtown landmark, recently renovated with $6.8 million in public funds. With its gleaming gold accents and red velvet curtains, the venue underscored a theme echoed throughout the night: San Bernardino is working to reestablish pride—visually, economically, and politically. But while the speeches outlined recent gains in housing, public safety and infrastructure, they also left several long-standing issues unaddressed and delivered few new announcements.

Mayor Helen Tran opened the event by calling the city’s forward movement a “team effort,” pointing to a projected increase in police staffing. “In 2025, San Bernardino will have more police officers than we’ve had since 2012,” she said, calling public safety the foundation of a healthy city.

Councilmember Juan Figueroa praised the city’s transition to a council–city manager form of government as a turning point, highlighting the hiring of Eric Levitt as a professional leader tasked with implementing the Council’s vision. “We have made great strides to leave behind the divisions of the past,” Figueroa said, “and focus instead on the work that truly matters—building a stronger, safer and more vibrant city for everyone.”

He pointed to capital improvements and safety measures in the Third Ward, including new stop signs, restriped streets, and park enhancements. Rather than list achievements, he said, “These are visible signs of progress that our residents can see, touch and take pride in.” Figueroa also cited community events like the Festival of Cultures and National Night Out as ways the city has rebuilt trust. He acknowledged the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation—recipients of a Key to the City—for their role in improving several parks across San Bernardino.

Councilmember Mario Flores continued the message of momentum, naming projects like a new community center slated for completion in 2026 and the Hu Jamboree Housing Project, which will bring 101 affordable rental units—some for formerly homeless residents—and amenities like a pool, basketball court and computer lounge. Flores also highlighted renovations at Gutierrez Field made in partnership with Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., which he said would have a direct impact on youth programs like KKC Little League.

Flores and Mayor Tran both promoted EV Realty, a large-scale electric truck charging facility featuring 76 bays, as a step toward modern infrastructure and green industry. Tran described it as a sign that San Bernardino is becoming more attractive to investors, stating, “These investments don’t happen by accident. They happen when businesses know the city is ready to work with them.”

But while speakers touted the city’s progress, much of what was shared had already been publicized or put into motion months earlier. Tran addressed the city’s homelessness response, noting that since the lifting of a federal injunction that had blocked encampment cleanups, crews had cleared six parks and five other locations, removing nearly 250 tons of debris. During that time, 419 unhoused individuals accepted services, she said, through partnerships with the county and organizations like the Salvation Army. “We did not just move people along—we helped them move forward,” Tran said.

Longtime resident Rosemary Ferrer provided one of the night’s most powerful moments, recounting her family’s three-year struggle with homelessness after being evicted from their apartment. “San Bernardino, they do help. They reach out,” she said, thanking a caseworker who helped her family into housing and personally furnished their apartment. “That weight—it just went up in the sky.”

Councilmember Kim Knaus, one of the newest members of the Council, spoke about her first 10 months in office as a time of listening and learning. She said the Fifth Ward’s community visioning meeting surfaced a clear takeaway: “People want to be heard.” Knaus joined others in applauding Police Chief Darren Goodman for reducing homicides by 51% in his first year, calling it one of the city’s most significant public safety improvements.

Councilmember Fred Shorett focused on the city’s economic potential, pointing to the 18-acre Arden and Guthrie parcel and the long-shuttered Carousel Mall site as critical to future growth. But while he described the Carousel Mall as a “blank slate” and “gigantic economic engine,” he stopped short of providing any new information. “I’m not going to go into detail on that one,” Shorett said—prompting some audience members to question why it was mentioned at all.

Shorett also highlighted the San Bernardino International Airport’s growing cargo operations, ranking in the top 25 nationally out of 140 cargo hubs, and said efforts to expand passenger service beyond Breeze Airways are ongoing. “We must work together to keep the momentum going,” he said. “I believe that we are finally, with this current council and staff, able to show that certainty—and promote the certainty that people are looking for.”

Councilmember Dr. Treasure Ortiz took a sharper tone. “We are going to work with those who want to work—and expose those who do not support the best interests of our residents and community,” she said, signaling that friction still simmers beneath the city’s image of unity.

Mayor Tran announced the launch of a second round of Love Your Block grants, and Councilmember Sandra Ibarra shared that homes for veterans would soon be built in the city’s north end.

Dr. Tomas D. Morales, along with the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, received Keys to the City for their longstanding contributions to San Bernardino in areas of education, health, infrastructure, and opportunity.

Despite the polished visuals, familiar talking points, and crowd-pleasing moments, some constituents noted that the event felt more like a public relations presentation than a substantive briefing. Several high-profile projects—like the Carousel Mall redevelopment and downtown specific plan—remain in limbo, with no new details offered. And although officials repeated a theme of working together, that harmony was short-lived. Less than 24 hours later, Councilmembers Ortiz and Theodore Sanchez exchanged pointed remarks during the Oct. 15 council meeting when discussing the Oxbow debris removal in the city’s 5th ward.

“We are no longer defined by the struggles of our past,” Figueroa said in his closing remarks. “But by the resilience, creativity and unity that drive us forward.” Whether that unity holds will likely continue to be tested in the months ahead.