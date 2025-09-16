San Bernardino Redeems Itself With Clean California Designation Weeks After “Dirtiest City” Report

Three weeks after a national study ranked San Bernardino the dirtiest city in America, the city has earned a Clean California Community designation, marking a sharp turnaround fueled by grassroots collaboration.

Realicore Real Estate co-founder David Friedman led the effort, applying for the designation two months ago and rallying 20 downtown organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses. Together, they hosted community cleanups, created anti-littering strategies, and organized educational workshops. The city will soon contribute by installing additional trash cans downtown and in area parking garages.

“If you pledge to be a clean community you have first dibs on grants, resources, and tools,” Friedman said. “And we were one of the first 30 cities in California to be designated.”

Launched as a statewide initiative to remove litter, create jobs, and beautify public spaces, Clean California has invested more than $1 billion in litter collection, education, and community engagement across all 58 counties. The program, which also funded Sole Alley downtown, requires communities to commit to at least four cleanups each year, public education efforts, and long-term litter reduction plans. There was no cost to apply, and the first 100 cities to qualify receive an official Clean California sign. Friedman said San Bernardino’s sign will likely be placed outside Sole Alley.

CalTrans estimates the program will create up to 11,000 jobs and remove more than 1 million cubic yards of trash from highways, local streets, and public spaces. The designation gives San Bernardino priority access to these funds, which have already brought $720,000 to revitalize downtown’s Sole Alley.

The historic California Theatre in downtown San Bernardino, now undergoing a $6.8 million renovation, is among the areas set to continue benefitting from the city’s Clean California designation.

“Each of the 20 groups involved has agreed to take ownership of hosting a cleanup,” Friedman said. “This takes pressure off the city so it can focus on bigger things. Pride of ownership matters—if you see trash on the street, it’s discouraging. This designation has really created collaboration between small businesses and nonprofits in our downtown.”

He added that the opportunity is open to others. “If anyone wants a designation in another part of the city, they can apply too,” Friedman said.

Friedman hopes the recognition attracts new investment. “If we can turn every dilapidated space into a vibrant space, we’d be a much more vibrant city,” he said.

He credited Caltrans for streamlining the process and praised Mayor Helen Tran and Councilman Mario Flores for personally joining cleanup efforts. “They got their hands dirty and were there longer than anyone, and I’m appreciative to have their support,” Friedman said.

Friedman said that while positive news about San Bernardino has often drawn criticism, community reaction is beginning to change. “When we post positive news, people often say San Bernardino is still terrible. But this response has been encouraging and it’s good to see sentiment shift in a positive direction.”

The next downtown cleanup, hosted by Stronger Together Now, is scheduled for Oct. 26. Updates will be posted on Realicore Real Estate’s Instagram, where residents can also learn how to host their own events.

More information on the Clean California program is available at cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov.