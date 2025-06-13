San Bernardino Valley College Invites Community to Enjoy Music & Fireworks at Record-Breaking SummerFest

San Bernardino Valley College will hold its fourth annual SummerFest in collaboration with the San Bernardino Symphony on Saturday, July 5, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

This year’s celebration will feature exciting new attractions, including a Ferris wheel and an expanded kids’ zone, along with crowd favorites like food trucks, informational booths, and live entertainment.

The event draws thousands of people each year for a family-friendly evening of fun, culminating in a symphonic concert and fireworks show at SBVC’s football stadium. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the festivities.

The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra’s celebrated annual summer concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m., will conclude the evening. Themed “America the Beautiful: Dancing to the 80s,” the concert will feature a mix of ’80s hits and patriotic classics, with the symphony orchestra attempting to break last year’s world record of 192 piccolo players performing “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” The evening will close with a powerful rendition of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, timed with fireworks.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together in celebration and unity,” said San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez. “This evening will be an unforgettable blend of live music, connection, and community pride.”

Tickets are required for entrance to the San Bernardino Symphony Concert inside the stadium. Access to the festival grounds and fireworks viewing is free.

Tickets are required for concert seating inside the stadium and are available for purchase at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling (909) 381-5388.

Assigned table seating: $20–$100 per seat

General admission: $10

Access to the festival grounds and fireworks viewing is free. Parking is also free in all lots at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino (event entrance located at the southeast corner of campus, off Grant Avenue).

Vendor Opportunities Still Open – Early Deadline Approaching!

Vendor booths are a central part of the SummerFest experience, with thousands of guests visiting displays before and during the concert. This year introduces a Priority Vendor option, allowing participants to select their booth location.

Interested vendors can still take advantage of early pricing and preferred placement by confirming their spot by Friday, June 13, 2025.

To learn more and reserve a booth, visit ValleyCollege.edu/Summerfest.

SBVC looks forward to welcoming families, friends, and neighbors from across the Inland Empire to experience SummerFest 2025: a night of music, magic, and community spirit.

