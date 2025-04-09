Seven San Bernardino County Fathers Graduate from Fatherhood FIRE Program, Gaining Skills in Parenting, Financial Literacy, and Stability

San Bernardino County Preschool Services Department proudly acknowledges the milestone achievement of seven fathers who graduated on Jan. 25, 2025, from the Fatherhood FIRE (Family-Focused, Interconnected, Resilient, and Essential) program.

The three-month program empowers fathers with financial literacy, positive parenting and relationship skills, and builds stable families by helping fathers become actively involved in their children’s lives.

A Cohort Committed to Growth

The Fatherhood FIRE program empowers fathers with the tools and education to overcome fatherhood challenges and confirm the worth of emotional presence in their children’s lives. The curriculum is based on various topics, including effective communication, co-parenting skills and economic stability. It also fosters self-examination, allowing participants to evaluate, enhance and build upon their positions as fathers and partners.

From Sept. 5 to Dec. 5, 2024, the seven graduates – John Kostandy, Isaiah Rosales, Kevin Corbin, Martin Ramos, Daniel Felix, Francis Hanson, and Terrance Tinsley – dedicated themselves to weekly virtual lectures every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. The lectures included spirited discussions, interactive lessons, and practical exercises to enhance their parental and partner roles.

Apart from the weekly lectures, the graduates also had weekly follow-ups to discuss their needs, remind them of their roles and keep them engaged throughout the program. This routine support system reinforced the program’s commitment to each graduate’s success.

During graduation, one of the graduates offered a poignant reflection on his experience.

“I enjoyed my time during those weeks we were on Zoom. The program opened my eyes up big time to my responsibilities and gave me a new perspective on family and the importance of being in the home. It was just so motivating — I just don’t ever want to quit on my family, period. I want to bring my children up to their full potential and make sure they get whatever out of life.”

His words convey the transformative power of the Fatherhood FIRE program. The program does not simply instruct but also ignites real change, instilling a sense of responsibility and purpose in fathers dedicated to improving their families’ futures.

The success of this cohort reflects the Fatherhood FIRE program’s impact on fathers. Each class is uniquely tailored to the needs of participants and provides them with the tools and information they need to become engaged and resilient fathers.

The Preschool Services Department looks forward to welcoming the next cohort to continue to make a lasting difference in the lives of San Bernardino County’s families. To learn more about future sessions or to get involved, visit the San Bernardino County Preschool Services Department website at psd.sbcounty.gov.

Well done, graduating fathers! Your dedication to learning and family is truly commendable.