Six San Bernardino County School Districts Receive Golden Bell Awards, Including Rialto and Redlands Unified

The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) and the San Bernardino California School Boards Association (SBCSBA) proudly recognized the outstanding achievements of six school districts within San Bernardino County during the SBCSBA Annual Meeting held on January 29, 2024.

“We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional programs,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Each winning school district has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and student success.”

The ceremony, held at the Dorothy Inghram Learning Center in San Bernardino, showcased the exemplary programs of each award-winning district. The 2023 Golden Bell Award recipients from San Bernardino County, listed in the order presented by CSBA, are as follows:

The Computing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (C-STEM) program in the Redlands Unified School District aims to transform mathematics education by integrating hands-on coding and robotics into California’s Common Core State Standards. The program focuses on closing the achievement gap for students traditionally underrepresented in STEM-related courses and developing 21st-century problem-solving skills.

The Outdoor Classroom Project at Yucca Valley Elementary School, part of the Morongo Unified School District, provides physical spaces for outdoor learning, fostering authentic, project-based learning and environmental education. The program emphasizes collaboration between students, families and the community.

For over 16 years, the RITZ (Rialto’s Incredible Talent Zone) in the Rialto Unified School District has been a showcase for student talent, celebrating music as the universal language and supporting students through the Sharing Our Love Foundation.

The Child Welfare and Attendance Liaison (CWAL) program in the Victor Elementary School District is designed to improve student attendance and build stronger relationships within schools by re-engaging students and families through a data-driven, collaborative approach.

In the San Bernardino City Unified School District, the SBCUSD Bullying Intervention System addresses bullying without resorting to suspensions. The innovative and highly effective restorative practice known as the Undercover Anti-Bullying Team (UABT) helps support bullied students in a structured, safe and restorative manner.

Chino Valley Unified School District’s High School Road Show, created in 2018, focuses on academic data to positively impact student achievement. The Road Show meetings highlight areas of strength and challenges to create yearly goals for the district.

CSBA’s Golden Bell Awards, in its 44th year, recognize outstanding programs and governance practices in school districts and county offices of education throughout California. San Bernardino County is proud to have six school districts recognized at the 2023 CSBA Golden Bell Awards.