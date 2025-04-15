“Stewie the Duck” Returns to Rialto Classrooms as Firefighters Teach Life-Saving Water Safety to Bemis First-Graders

Wide eyes, excited laughter, and curious questions filled the air at Levi A. Bemis Elementary as first-grade students recently learned water safety from the Rialto Fire Department — with a little help from “Stewie the Duck.” This powerful partnership between schools and first responders took center stage as the Rialto Unified School District and the Rialto Fire Department relaunched the beloved Stewie the Duck Learns to Swim program.

The program returned with a kickoff event at Bemis Elementary on April 9. First-grade students were treated to an engaging video lesson, a tour of a fire truck and fire equipment, and a surprise visit from Stewie, which delighted students while delivering a safety message that could save lives.

“It was really cool visiting Bemis Elementary School students and getting them excited for water safety,” said Aaron Vrana, a firefighter with the Rialto Fire Department. “These students are just learning to swim on their own. Having them be aware of the rules of water safety and how important that is for them keeps everybody safe and having a good time.”

The program is a partnership between Rialto Unified School District and the Rialto Fire Department, with firefighters visiting schools district wide to read, “Stewie the Duck Learns to Swim” engage students in discussion, and offer a hands-on look at fire trucks and emergency equipment. The program focuses on three key safety rules: learn to swim, always wear a life vest, and never swim without an adult present.”

“Today we taught the kids three important rules — learn to swim, don’t go swimming without a life vest, and always have someone watching you,” explained RFD Battalion Chief Kevin Stapleton. “We want to make sure safety around pools and water is our number one priority. We are here to prevent any accidents from happening.”

The return of the program carries significant purpose. According to Syeda Jafri, the District’s Communications Director, when the program was first launched in Rialto USD over 15 years ago, the City of Rialto led San Bernardino County in fatal drownings. Through early education and strong community partnerships, the District and fire officials collaborated to create a drowning prevention program and reduce those numbers.

“Teaching water safety is an important part of our broader commitment to student safety and well-being,” said Dr. Judy D. White, Interim Superintendent of Rialto USD. “The Stewie the Duck program helps our young students learn essential safety skills while also building awareness and responsibility around water. In partnership with the Rialto Fire Department, we’re excited to bring this engaging program to all 19 of our elementary schools.”

Rialto Unified School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Judy White presents a ceremonial duck plush to Rialto Fire Chief Brian Park during the kickoff of the Stewie the Duck Learns to Swim program at Bemis Elementary School on April 9. The event marked the return of a beloved water safety initiative for young students.

“I would like to thank the Rialto Fire Department for coming today to Bemis Elementary,” replied Dr. Monte Stewart, Principal of Bemis ES. “It is so wonderful that they came to talk to our students right before summer to teach them the lessons of water safety. These lessons will help our students know the proper way to be safe around water.”

Adding to the fun was a special visit from “Stewie the Duck”, who danced, waved, and brought plenty of smiles to the Bemis Bobcats.

The program’s return was spearheaded by Rialto Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Cathey and supported by Fire Chief Brian Park working in conjunction with the District’s Family And Community Engagement (FACE) team and Commmunication/Media Services.

“We are thrilled to launch the Stewie the Duck Learns to Swim program again thanks to the amazing partnership between Rialto Fire Department and Rialto Unified School District,” Chief Park stated. “Together, we are helping our community’s children gain essential water safety skills earlier in life.”

The Stewie the Duck Learns to Swim program will continue at elementary schools across the district throughout the spring.

As summer approaches and families look forward to time by the pool, lake, or beach, the message behind the mascot is simple but powerful: stay safe, be smart, and don’t duck out on water safety.