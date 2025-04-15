Inland Empire Couple Wins $4.1 Million Megabucks Jackpot at Pechanga — and They’re Not Quitting Their Jobs

One couple from Eastvale, Calif. is back at work this week after winning a whopping $4,178,889.94 at Pechanga Resort Casino early Sunday morning, April 13. The husband and wife decided Saturday they would make use of some EasyPlay™ they had available at Pechanga, then stay the night and enjoy a staycation out of the overnight trip. After dinner at Kelsey’s, they played a few games, then talked about getting back to their hotel room for some sleep. The man’s wife suggested he play IGT’s Megabucks® MegaVault™ game for a few minutes before they turned in. He told casino staff he put $100 into the wide area progressive machine and played a few spins of three to five dollars each. He said something told him to bet a bit bigger. He played two $10 spins at the maximum bet level and on that second spin, he hit the Megabucks jackpot, instantly becoming a multimillionaire.

“I didn’t know we won at first. I thought I hit $230, but then the machine glass popped up the words saying, ‘call attendant,’ so I knew it had to be something bigger,” said the incredulous winner. “It hasn’t hit home yet. She was sitting right there with me. I thank God she [his wife] told me to play it.”



The man and his wife who celebrated their wedding anniversary last month said they are not quitting their professional jobs following their windfall. He told Pechanga Resort Casino staff they would be assisting their three adult children by “helping them get a little further in life” which he said meant paying off some student loans and car payments. The couple said they’ve been enjoying coming to Pechanga Resort Casino for staycations since 2017 when they won a $17,000 slot machine jackpot.

Exactly one month earlier on March 13, a guest hit a $1,232,300.19 jackpot playing a Dragon Link slot machine at Pechanga Resort Casino.