Tax Deadline Is Approaching – Free Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Services Available to Income-Eligible Residents

Tax Deadline Is Approaching – Free Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Services Available to Income-Eligible Residents2 min read
The deadline to file your taxes is April 15, 2025. The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department (TAD) continues to partner with the Internal Revenue Service to provide free tax preparation and e-filing services to eligible low- to moderate-income taxpayers throughout San Bernardino County.
The Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA)/Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program provides free services to eligible individuals and families whose combined household earned income was less than $67,000 in 2024.
The following are some of the potential tax credits available to eligible individuals and families:
- California Foster Youth Tax Credit for a refund of up to $1,154
- California Earned Income Tax Credit for a refund of up to $3,644
- Federal Earned Income Tax Credit for a refund of up to $7,830
Federal and California state returns are prepared and e-filed by IRS-certified tax preparers. Day and evening appointments are available Monday through Friday, and Saturday appointments are also available. To schedule a tax appointment at a location near you, please call 1-877-410-8829.
What to bring to your tax appointment:
Identification
- Valid government-issued identification or driver’s license (no copies)
- Date(s) of birth
- Original Social Security card(s) or individual tax identification number (ITIN) card(s) or letter(s) (no copies)
Income
- W-2s for each job worked in 2024
- All 1099 forms
- Any other tax-related income forms received
Education Credits and Adjustments
- Tuition expenses for a university, college or technical college (Form 1098-T)
- Interest statement for student loans (Form 1098-E)
Child Credits
- Childcare expenses: Provider’s name, address, phone number, and Tax ID or Social Security Number
Itemized Deductions
- Charitable donations
- Medical expenses
- DMV registration statement(s)
- Mortgage interest statement(s) (Form 1098)
- Verification of real estate taxes paid, or a property tax statement
Additional Documents and Information
- Copy of 2023 tax return
- Direct deposit information including bank routing and account number
- Health insurance documents (Form 1095 A, B or C)
Other Important Requirements
- Both spouses must be present to prepare and file as married filing jointly
- Taxpayers itemizing deductions must add up all expenses prior to having returns prepared
We do NOT provide the following services:
- Married filing separately
- Rental Property Tax Preparation
- Out of state returns
- Military returns
Bring all applicable tax documents and original government-issued identification with you to your appointment.
For more information, please visit the TAD website at wp.sbcounty.gov/tad/resources.
