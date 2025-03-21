Tax Deadline Is Approaching – Free Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Services Available to Income-Eligible Residents

The deadline to file your taxes is April 15, 2025. The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department (TAD) continues to partner with the Internal Revenue Service to provide free tax preparation and e-filing services to eligible low- to moderate-income taxpayers throughout San Bernardino County.

The Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA)/Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program provides free services to eligible individuals and families whose combined household earned income was less than $67,000 in 2024.

The following are some of the potential tax credits available to eligible individuals and families:

California Foster Youth Tax Credit for a refund of up to $1,154

California Earned Income Tax Credit for a refund of up to $3,644

Federal Earned Income Tax Credit for a refund of up to $7,830

Federal and California state returns are prepared and e-filed by IRS-certified tax preparers. Day and evening appointments are available Monday through Friday, and Saturday appointments are also available. To schedule a tax appointment at a location near you, please call 1-877-410-8829.

What to bring to your tax appointment:

Identification

Valid government-issued identification or driver’s license (no copies)

Date(s) of birth

Original Social Security card(s) or individual tax identification number (ITIN) card(s) or letter(s) (no copies)

Income

W-2s for each job worked in 2024

All 1099 forms

Any other tax-related income forms received

Education Credits and Adjustments

Tuition expenses for a university, college or technical college (Form 1098-T)

Interest statement for student loans (Form 1098-E)

Child Credits

Childcare expenses: Provider’s name, address, phone number, and Tax ID or Social Security Number

Itemized Deductions

Charitable donations

Medical expenses

DMV registration statement(s)

Mortgage interest statement(s) (Form 1098)

Verification of real estate taxes paid, or a property tax statement

Additional Documents and Information

Copy of 2023 tax return

Direct deposit information including bank routing and account number

Health insurance documents (Form 1095 A, B or C)

Other Important Requirements

Both spouses must be present to prepare and file as married filing jointly

Taxpayers itemizing deductions must add up all expenses prior to having returns prepared

We do NOT provide the following services:

Married filing separately

Rental Property Tax Preparation

Out of state returns

Military returns

Bring all applicable tax documents and original government-issued identification with you to your appointment.

For more information, please visit the TAD website at wp.sbcounty.gov/tad/resources.