March 20, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Elderly Redlands Man Threatened and Scammed Out of $25K by Quan Lin, Fake FBI Agent

7 hours ago Community News

Quan Lin, 53, of El Monte, was arrested for allegedly scamming an elderly Redlands man out of $25,000 while posing as an FBI agent and attempting to collect an additional $35,000 before police intervened.

A 53-year-old El Monte man was arrested this week on charges of fraud and elder abuse after he scammed a 73-year-old Redlands man out of $25,000 and returned the following day to collect an additional $35,000.

On Monday, March 17, the victim was contacted on the phone by a man claiming to be an FBI agent. The victim was told to provide $25,000 cash to a courier, or he would be arrested for having child pornography on his computer. The victim was instructed to withdraw the money from his bank, place it in an envelope and wait at his residence for the courier to pick up the cash. The victim complied with the instructions and the money was collected.

The next day the victim was again contacted by phone and told the FBI had warrants for his arrest and he needed to provide another $35,000. After the second call, the victim notified Redlands Police.

RPD detectives and members of the department’s Community Engagement Team worked with the victim and were able to intercept the suspect prior to the transaction.

Quan Lin, 53, of El Monte, was arrested as he arrived at the victim’s residence. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on charges including crimes against an elder or dependent adult; grand theft; and theft by false pretenses.

Lin has been linked to similar scams in other communities. Redlands Police detectives are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information on the suspect, this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Eric Strobaugh by email at estrobaugh@redlandspolice.org, by phone at (909) 798-7659 or call Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681.

According to the FBI, millions of elderly Americans are victims every year of financial fraud. Residents are encouraged to be alert and avoid becoming a victim. Be cautious of unsolicited communications or anyone demanding money, gift cards or other valuables. Law enforcement officers will NEVER demand payment to avoid arrest. If you think you or a family member is a victim of fraud, contact police immediately.

