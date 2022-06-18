The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley is offering $20 spay and neuter surgeries

The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) is currently offering appointments for 700 $20 spay and neuter surgeries for both cats and dogs thanks to a generous grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, as part of the Pet Lovers License Plate grant.

Members of the community that would like to take advantage of this special $20 pricing must call 909-386-1400 to book an appointment.

The program must be mentioned at the time of making the appointment; you are not automatically enrolled. It is first come, first serviced and only available while funding lasts.

Appointments for participation in the program can also be made in person by visiting the HSSBV Veterinary Clinic at 374 W. Orange Show Road.