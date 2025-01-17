Upland Officer-Involved Shooting: Fatal Encounter with Armed Suspect Spurs Online Misinformation

Upland Police have released detailed information regarding a January 12, 2025, officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 36-year-old Steven Espinoza. The incident began at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of W. Foothill Blvd., escalated into a pursuit, and ended half a mile away in a residential area on the 800 block of N. Mountain Ave. Authorities have addressed misinformation circulating online and clarified key details using body-worn camera footage.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at 9:58 a.m. after Espinoza’s sister reported he was under the influence of fentanyl, armed with a knife, and threatening harm. In the 911 call, she stated, “This is an ongoing thing and I’ve had enough. He pulled a knife on me already. He said he was going to hold us and himself hostage.” Espinoza, who was aware officers were en route, exited the apartment and got into his vehicle.

Police say Espinoza led them on a brief pursuit along Foothill Blvd., cutting through a Chevron gas station before his car rolled over. He then fled on foot in a nearby residential area, armed with two knives. Officers repeatedly instructed Espinoza to remove his hands from his pockets as they pursued him. Body-worn camera footage shows officers giving these commands at least seven times before the situation escalated further.

When less-lethal measures were employed, including a 40 mm launcher, they were ineffective. Espinoza continued reaching into his waistband, where officers later recovered two knives. Officers then resorted to lethal force, citing the immediate threat posed to public safety and responding officers.

Following the shooting, officers administered medical aid, as captured on body-worn cameras. Despite their efforts, Espinoza succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The video below was released by Upland Police Department, featuring officer body worn camera footage.

Online Speculation and Police Response

Videos of the encounter, shared widely on YouTube, have led to public speculation and false claims. On the Key News Network YouTube channel, commenters such as @paco4808 stated, “He was on the ground being tased, he could not control his body and was jerking around with electricity, while the police were also telling him not to move, so they shot him for not obeying commands.” Another commenter, Marie Carlos, wrote, “I think that was so messed up when they had already tasered him, but Upland PD has been doing a lot of dirty stuff on the streets and getting away with it.”

Upland Police have directly addressed these claims, emphasizing that body-worn camera footage confirms a taser was never deployed. “The sound heard in the video that some believe is from a taser is from the suspect’s overturned vehicle,” the department stated.

Additionally, the footage shows Espinoza running through the residential area with knives in his pockets. He was given at least seven verbal commands to remove his hands from his pockets. Despite these commands, Espinoza repeatedly reached into his waistband, prompting officers to escalate to lethal force after less-lethal methods proved ineffective.

Police Transparency and Ongoing Investigation

Upland PD Chief Marcelo A. Blanco reinforced the department’s commitment to transparency, stating, “Our goal is to be transparent with our community and share as much information as possible when critical incidents occur without compromising the active investigation.”

Espinoza, a known affiliate of the Black Angels gang—a prevalent gang in Ontario for over 60 years—had a lengthy criminal history, including two attempted murder charges, petty theft, drug-related offenses, and a criminal protective order. In the recorded dispatch call, his sister warned that Espinoza was likely to be combative, which aligned with his actions during the incident.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office are conducting independent investigations into the incident. Upland Police are also conducting an administrative review to ensure compliance with department policies.

Police emphasized that their use of force was a last resort after Espinoza posed an immediate threat to public safety and repeatedly ignored commands. Authorities have pledged to provide additional updates as investigations progress.