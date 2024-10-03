Wellness Ranch Leads Suicide Prevention Efforts After Two Los Osos High Students Die by Suicide in Rancho Cucamonga

The Rancho Cucamonga community was shaken once again when 17-year-old Shirin Connor Furutan died by suicide early Thursday morning, jumping from the Haven Avenue overpass onto the 210 Freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Furutan was pronounced dead at the scene at around 1:30 a.m. His death occurred near the same overpass where 17-year-old Emily Gold, also a student at Los Osos High School, was found dead by suicide on September 13. The tragic loss of two high school students in the span of just weeks has reignited concerns about a mental health crisis, with many fearing a repeat of the suicide cluster that gripped the area a few years ago.

As the community mourns, Angelica Manzo, Executive Director of Wellness Ranch Equine Assisted Therapy, is expanding efforts to provide mental health support and suicide prevention resources. Wellness Ranch, which opened in March 2024, specializes in equine-assisted therapy and is hosting free community events in November aimed at fostering open conversations about mental health. “There’s a domino effect of suicides, when one tragedy occurs a second one often follows in that same community,” Manzo said. “People aren’t having the difficult conversations, asking others if they’re thinking about suicide, and that’s why we’re seeing this cycle.”

To combat this, Wellness Ranch will host Real Talks at the Ranch, a series of free events designed to raise awareness and provide tools for suicide prevention. The event on November 9th will be dedicated to women, and November 16th will focus on men. “These events are about real, transparent conversations. We want people to come together, share their stories, and feel supported,” Manzo explained. Registration is available through Eventbrite.

Wellness Ranch has become a sanctuary for individuals facing anxiety, depression, and self-harm. Using equine therapy, clients interact with horses and other animals to process emotions and work through mental health challenges. “Animals are incredibly intuitive. A horse can sense a person’s heartbeat from several feet away and reflect that person’s anxiety. Through mindfulness exercises and focusing on the present, we help clients regulate their emotions,” Manzo said.

The center’s approach has shown promising results. One client, who struggled with early dementia and depression, saw a 70% decrease in suicidal thoughts after eight weeks of twice-weekly equine-assisted therapy sessions. “It’s been remarkable to watch these transformations. This therapy offers individuals a safe, non-judgmental environment where they can heal,” said Manzo.

National statistics highlight the urgency of addressing suicide prevention. According to the CDC, suicide claimed 49,476 lives in the U.S. in 2022, averaging one death every 11 minutes. Males, who make up 50% of the population, account for nearly 80% of suicides. Suicide rates are highest among men aged 85 and older, and it is the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 10-14 and 25-34.

In response to this crisis, Wellness Ranch is working to make its services as accessible as possible, accepting both private pay and insurance. “We’re actively reaching out to underserved communities, including the deaf and others who often feel invisible. Our goal is to ensure that everyone in need has access to the resources that can help them,” Manzo said.

For those in immediate need of support, Manzo encourages the use of three key suicide prevention resources:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline : Available 24/7 by call or text at 988.

: Available 24/7 by call or text at 988. Teen Line : Call 1-800-852-8336 (6 PM-10 PM PT) or text TEEN to 839863 (6 PM-9 PM PT).

: Call 1-800-852-8336 (6 PM-10 PM PT) or text TEEN to 839863 (6 PM-9 PM PT). Trevor Project LGBTQ Support: Text ‘START’ to 678-678 or call 1-866-488-7386 (24/7).

Manzo, who has personally experienced postpartum depression and suicidal thoughts, is committed to removing the stigma around mental health. “Shame often accompanies these feelings, but they need to be talked about. I was able to heal through the resources available to me, and I want others to know they’re not alone in their struggles,” she said.

Wellness Ranch is also seeking sponsors to support its work, which includes covering veterinary care for therapy animals, scholarships for clients, and upkeep of the ranch. “We’re doing everything we can to make a difference, but we need the community’s help to continue offering these life-saving services,” Manzo added.

For more information about Wellness Ranch Equine Assisted Therapy and their Real Talks at the Ranch events, visit their social media at @wellnessranchtherapy or contact them directly at (909) 710-3055.