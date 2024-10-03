11th Annual Rendezvous Back to Route 66 Car Show to Celebrate Automotive History on October 5th

Classic car enthusiasts get ready to hit the brakes and take a cruise through history at the 11th Annual Rendezvous Back to Route 66 Car Show, scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024. The streets of downtown San Bernardino will roar to life from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, as the city celebrates its rich connection to the iconic Route 66, promising a day filled with classic cars, live entertainment, and endless family fun.

Presented by the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of San Bernardino, this beloved event marks 34 years of honoring the legendary highway that shaped America’s automobile culture. It’s a must-see for car aficionados and families alike, transforming downtown into a vibrant display of nostalgia and community spirit.

Event Highlights:

Classic Car Displays: Expect an eye-catching array of classic cars, hot rods, and custom vehicles, all polished to perfection. From vintage beauties to muscle cars, there’s something for every car lover.

Live Entertainment: Feel the groove with live performances of oldies hits by a local band and DJ, making the atmosphere electric with the sounds of yesteryear.

Family Fun: Enjoy activities for the whole family, including games, local food vendors, and more to keep the energy high throughout the day.

Enjoy activities for the whole family, including games, local food vendors, and more to keep the energy high throughout the day. Community Spirit: Immerse yourself in the warm, welcoming spirit of San Bernardino as the community comes together to celebrate its Route 66 legacy.

A San Bernardino family enjoying classic cars as they walk down N D Street.

Whether you’re a seasoned car enthusiast or just looking for a fun-filled family outing, this year’s Rendezvous Back to Route 66 promises a one-of-a-kind experience that showcases automotive excellence and a deep connection to America’s roadway history.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Location: Downtown San Bernardino, 546 W. 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410

For more information, visit the event organizers’ website at https://www.facebook.com/RendezvousBackToRoute66 or contact them at (909) 885-7515. Don’t miss your chance to join thousands of car lovers and community members for a full day of automotive history, fun, and entertainment.