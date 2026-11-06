You Can See Everything is Perfect for Big Theaters

By Lucas Cuny, Associate Faculty member and Co-Chair of the Film and Journalism Departments at San Bernardino Valley College

If you’ve heard anything about “You Can See Everything” before reading this review, you probably know a few things: it’s a documentary, and its subject is Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos.

Theranos promised it could test patients for a wide range of ailments and diseases using a single drop of blood. That wasn’t true, and Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors and sentenced to 11 years in prison. You may also know that comedian and TV personality Nathan Fielder co-directed the film with Lance Oppenheim, who also directed Prime Time, the narrative feature about the ill-fated To Catch a Predator series.

That’s what you may already know, and as a reviewer, I have to walk a delicate line so I don’t give away much more.

What I can tell you is that the film opens with Elizabeth and her partner, Billy Evans, in a beachfront cabin in San Diego, 35 days before she must surrender to prison. In that first scene, she’s with her baby. It’s worth noting that having two children delayed her prison surrender. Nathan eventually appears, at first only in silhouette, and if you know Fielder’s other work, such as Nathan for You or The Rehearsal, you may find yourself laughing. Fielder, originally from Canada, got his big break on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, a Canadian satirical news show similar to The Daily Show. In essence, he is a satirist working in the realm of reality TV, so he knows that just because the word reality is in the title of the genre does not make it real.

What sets this documentary apart from the ones we’re used to is that there are no sit-down interviews intercut with B-roll. The interviews and the action happen at the same time. We watch this family, Elizabeth, Billy, and their two kids, as they prepare for the end of the story: prison. Or is it the end?

As an interviewer and performer, Fielder is dry and understated; you might say he has an amazing poker face. For the audience, that’s fantastic. We sit in his seat, observing this couple in action, even when we’re not sure what that action is. One thing is certain: they still seem to believe in the idea of Theranos, and they’re still “grinding,” caught in a state of perpetual entrepreneurship. I loved watching this play out. There’s so much of it in our modern culture: self-styled altruists, ultra-focused on a higher purpose and insisting it’s never about the money, though in Silicon Valley it always is. They have deals going, they have a vision, and the problem is that the world just doesn’t understand them. Neither does Nathan Fielder.

Midway through the film, Nathan asks Elizabeth whether she has ever lied. She seems almost shocked that anyone would ask, saying she can’t imagine ever doing such a thing. Her answers to direct questions are anything but direct, leaving both you and Nathan in disbelief.

That’s the first part of the film. The rest plays like a wonderful final episode of The Dropout, the Hulu miniseries about Holmes, as its star, Amanda Seyfried, joins Nathan in trying to determine whether what they’re seeing from Elizabeth is the truth or a con. One thing they both agree on: Billy is sus. But that’s the real question. Does Elizabeth believe what she’s saying, or does she believe in the role she’s created?

The film’s approach, and Fielder’s, recalls two of my favorites: Andy Kaufman and Hunter S. Thompson. The Kaufman influence shows in Nathan’s performance. He fully commits to his bit, and he seems stunned to face someone just as practiced at it as he is: Elizabeth Holmes. Thompson is known for gonzo journalism, inserting himself into the story he’s covering so he can affect its outcome. This is where the film breaks from most documentaries. Where they offer a window into a story, Nathan climbs through the window and steps into it.

The camerawork relies heavily on close-ups that pull you into the story, especially on a big screen, and the conversations give the film a scope that makes it perfect for theaters. So yes, see it in a theater. Now playing wide throughout the Inland Empire.