San Antonio Regional Hospital Reunites NICU Families and Caregivers as Medi-Cal Cuts Loom

Families dressed as their favorite halloween frights and filmic characters returned to Upland’s San Antonio Regional Hospital Friday, Oct. 30 for the medical center’s annual NICU reunion. The homecoming brings former neonatal intensive care unit patients back together with the nurses and doctors who cared for them. The event marks a return to a decades-long tradition celebrating life, with a lush array of candy, games and costumed cheerfulness.

The celebration comes as hospital leaders face greater financial pressure from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law July 4, 2025, despite strong opposition. The bill is also known as H.R. 1.

According to a July 2025 California Medical Association assessment, about 2.5 million Medi-Cal enrollees will lose coverage. The bill will slash as much as $128 billion from the state’s health care system over the next ten years through restrictions on provider taxes and state-directed payments. Within that period, California hospitals and physicians can expect an additional $9.5 billion in new uncompensated care costs as fewer patients will be insured.

However uncertain the backdrop, reunited families and caregivers rejoiced.

The hospital held the reunion for nearly 20 years before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the tradition, said Heather Gray, the hospital’s chief communications officer. This year was the second gathering since returning in 2025.

For Rialto resident Jhané Daniels, attending meant seeing the medical staff who cared for her daughter during an 18-day NICU stay. Daniels said her daughter, Xora Walker, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome, initially needed breathing support and a feeding tube.

Daniels recalled sleeping on an air mattress in the back of her father’s Ford Excursion in the hospital parking lot. She was discharged after four days but she wanted to remain close to her daughter and attend feedings. Returning to the center brought difficult memories, but it also offered an opportunity to recognize her daughter’s progress.

“It’s a good place to catch up,” Daniels said, describing the event as a “reunion” for the babies, parents and medical staff whose lives intersected, especially “Auntie Rita” — a nurse she likened to her mother. “It’s a great time.”

John Chapman, CEO and president of San Antonio Regional Hospital, said the celebration comes as hospitals face financial pressures that he expects H.R. 1 to worsen. Chapman, the incoming chair of the Hospital Association of Southern California, said the association represents 140 hospitals.

Chapman estimated that 200,000 to 300,000 San Bernardino County residents would no longer qualify for Medi-Cal. He predicts that coverage losses will bring more uninsured patients into the hospital emergency departments, requiring administrators to find other sources of revenue to support their care.

“They’re our community,” Chapman said. “We’re going to treat them regardless.”

Chapman said San Antonio has remained profitable through strategic planning while other healthcare centers in the region struggle financially. He pointed to their new maternity care ward, scheduled for construction in early 2027, and the hospital’s Center of Aging in Rancho Cucamonga as examples of their prudence.

Maternity care “doesn’t make a direct profit,” Chapman said, adding that hospitals sometimes eliminate their maternity wards as financial pressures mount.

For Kathleen Hardy, the time-honored get-together offered a chance to return with her youngest son Elliot Hardy, now four, who spent four days in the NICU after being born a month early with breathing challenges.

“They went all out with the decorations — I love the attention to detail,” Hardy said. “Everyone’s so friendly … and the kids are enjoying it”

Dr. Tony Wu, a 35-year veteran of the hospital, said seeing former patients return is rewarding for physicians and nurses who cared for them as critically ill newborns.

“We want to bring these children back and celebrate their lives here,” Chapman said.

Christopher is a California Local News Fellow. Visit fellowships.journalism.berkeley.edu/cafellows.