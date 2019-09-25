4th Annual CJUSD District College and Career Fair is Oct. 2

Local Advertisement

Students of all grade levels and their families are encouraged to attend the Fourth Annual CJUSD College and Career Fair, to be held from 5:30-7:30 PM Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Gonzales Community Center, 670 Colton Avenue in Colton. Admission is free.

This event is a collaborative effort of the Colton Joint Unified School District and City of Colton with sponsorship from the law firm of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, Omnitrans, Inland Empire Economic Partnership, Horace Mann Insurance (Marcos Mata Agency) and Dynasty V Graphic Design.

The fair has become a popular tradition in Colton, with the district’s first three annual events each drawing more than 3,000 in attendance. The College and Career Fair features nearly100 booths representing colleges, universities, technical/trade schools and career pathways.

In addition, this year’s fair will feature workshops on financial aid, and an opportunity for students and parents to begin their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Seniors who participate in a Cash for College Workshop and fill out a survey will be able to enter a $1,000 Scholarship Raffle!

Local Advertisement

The popular STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Room will be back this year with several engaging, hands-on activities designed to inspire younger students as they start to consider future careers. The CJUSD College and Career Pathways sponsor many of the activity stations and this is a great opportunity for parents and their elementary or middle school students to learn more about Pathway programs.

“The CJUSD College and Career Fair is an important resource for our students and families,” said CJUSD Superintendent Jerry Almendarez. “We are proud that this has become a signature event for our district and community and hope that everyone will come out to engage with the many college and career representatives in attendance to learn more about opportunities for the future!”

Need help getting to the fair? A limited number of Omnitrans bus pass coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call Jacquie Paul in the CJUSD Communications office at 909-580-6502.