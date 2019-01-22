Activist committed to global transformative justice to speak at Cal State San Bernardino

Local Advertisement

Nyle Fort, a minister, organizer and scholar based in Newark, New Jersey, will present “Race, Protest and Democracy” as part of Cal State San Bernardino’s Conversations on Diversity series on Thursday, Feb. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Santos Manuel Student Union Events Center.

Fort is an activist committed to global transformative justice. He traveled to Ferguson, Mo., to help build the Movement for Black Lives, a collective of more than 50 organizations representing thousands of black people from across the country. After his time in Ferguson, Fort created “7 Last Words: Strange Fruit Speaks,” a liturgy commemorating the last words of black people killed by police and vigilantes.

Fort also participated in the International Fellowship of Reconciliation’s multinational effort to challenge racial violence.

Additionally, Fort has focused on helping those in need, and established Newark Books and Breakfast, a monthly program that provides free books and breakfast to local youth and families.

Fort has spoken at various prestigious institutions, including Harvard University, University of Amsterdam, and the Malcom X and Betty Shabazz Center. In addition, his writings have been featured in academic presses, including Harvard Journal of African American Public Policy as well as Socialism and Democracy. He has also been featured in popular media outlets such as The Guardian, HuffPost and The Root.

Fort is a current Ph.D. student in Religion and African American studies at Princeton University. He received his bachelor’s degree in English from Morehouse College and his master’s degree in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminar.

The University Diversity Committee began its Conversations on Diversity series in spring 2005 and strives to bring three renowned speakers to campus on a specific topic of diversity each fall, winter and spring quarter. Topics include, but are not limited to, race, ethnicity, religion, women’s issues, gender and sexual orientation.

For more information about the “Race, Protest and Democracy” event or if you are in need of an accommodation, contact Twillea Evans-Carthen at (909) 537-3103.