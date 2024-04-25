Carter High School Celebrates Athletic Legends at Inaugural Hall of Fame Ceremony

With a roar of legacy and Lion pride, Wilmer Amina Carter High School recently celebrated the inaugural class of six outstanding inductees into the school’s Hall of Fame.

The school honored Samantha Middleborn (Class of 2008), April Pate (Class of 2008), Khalid Wooten (Class of 2008), Shanice Stewart (Class of 2011), Kenny Clark, Jr., (Class of 2013), and Eric Moore (Class of 2014), with a decorated formal ceremony on April 19 the Sierra Lakes Golf Course in the City of Fontana. These outstanding athletes have left quite a legacy at Carter High School. Each has a story that exemplifies dedication, resilience, humility, and extraordinary talent. Collectively, these athletes have risen from Carter High School to compete on big stages from major college athletics to international competitions and the NFL.

The six inductees played a large role in that success and built Carter High School into the powerhouse it is today. Their dedication, talent, and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only brought glory to the Lions’ den but have also inspired countless students to strive for greatness both on and off the field. As Carter High Athletic Director Joe Paluba proudly remarked during the ceremony, their legacy will continue to shape the future of Carter High School athletics for years to come.

“As this is the 20th Anniversary of Wilmer Amina Carter High School, it was the appropriate time to hold the Carter High School Inaugural Hall of Fame Induction ceremony,” Paluba said. “The accolades of these outstanding athletes are too numerous to list but rest assured the legacy and mark they have left at Carter, and beyond, will continue on forever. It was a tremendous pleasure to celebrate them and their accomplishments.”

Paluba, who served as the school’s athletic director for 13 years and will be retiring from the district in July, was also hailed as a passionate champion of RUSD high school student-athletes.

As the evening unfolded, retired CIF-Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod took to the podium as the keynote speaker, offering profound insights into the symbiotic relationship between athletics and education. With a distinguished career spanning decades in overseeing interscholastic sports, in the southern section of California, Wigod’s words underscored the transformative power of athletic pursuits within the broader educational context.

The event was a stirring tribute to the collective legacy of these extraordinary individuals. Each athlete received a special pin and a lifetime pass to any future athletic events at the school, commemorating their induction into the Hall of Fame. The athletes in team sports will each have their jersey number retired and each athlete signed a jersey that will be on display at the school.

“As the principal of Carter High School, I’m elated to celebrate not only the 20th year of Academic Excellence of the school but also the phenomenal student-athletes who once called Carter home.” Carter High School Principal Dr. Robin McMillon stated. “The inaugural induction of six CHS exceptional student-athletes has set the tone for future student leaders.”

Samantha Middleborn speaks during the event. Middleborn was the very first athlete in Carter High School history to earn an athletic scholarship as she competed at California State University San Bernardino.

Speakers shared stories about each athlete and what their legacy meant to Carter High School. Middleborn’s journey extended all the way from the volleyball courts of Carter High to the international stage. She left her mark at Carter High as the first athlete to earn an athletic scholarship. Her stellar career at California State University of San Bernardino and subsequent success as a professional volleyball player internationally served as a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence.

Pate’s spirit and perseverance in track and field were celebrated. She was the first athlete in Carter High history to earn a CIF championship and the first four-time CIF Medalist before achieving glory at the University of Nevada Reno.

Wooten’s versatility and determination were lauded with his athletic prowess transcending football, boy’s volleyball, and track in high school. Wooten starred in football at the University of Nevada Reno, where he helped the Wolfpack earn the Kraft Bowl championship. He also played in four professional football leagues, including spending time with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL and

Stewart had a remarkable career in track and field. She is a three-time CIF State medalist, won two long jump state championships at San Bernardino Valley College, and continued to dominate at Texas Tech University, where she earned Division 1 All-American status in the long jump in 2014.

Clark Jr.’s dominance on the football field, as well as the wrestling mat, was celebrated with fervor by attendees. As a star defensive lineman in the NFL, Clark continues to represent Rialto on one of the biggest stages in professional athletics. His journey from Carter High to UCLA and the NFL as a three-time Pro Bowler with the Green Bay Packers is a testament to his unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence. His achievements continue to serve as a source of pride for the entire community.

Eric Moore capped the inaugural class of inductees as the most recent graduate. He showcased exceptional talent in track and field as he secured two CIF State championships in high jump at Carter High School and continued his high-flying career at the University of Central Arkansas

As the ceremony drew to a close, the legacy of these six extraordinary athletes was etched into the annals of Carter High School’s history, inspiring future generations to reach for greatness and embody the values of hard work, and resilience that define the spirit of the Lions.

Kenny Clark Jr., Carter High School Hall of Fame inductee and a three-time Pro Bowl player with the Green Bay Packers, exchanges a handshake with Rob Wigod, retired CIF-Southern Section Commissioner, during the Carter High School Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 19.