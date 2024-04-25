Registration Is Now Open for 5K Walk/Run Supporting Mental Health Awareness on May 19

The sixth annual Stand Up to Stigma 5k is back on Sunday, May 19th, starting at 8 a.m. This year’s race promises to be a vibrant gathering of walkers and runners, uniting to support mental health awareness and those dealing with mental health issues.

Registration for the event is now open, offering participants a chance to contribute to a vital cause. Adults can register for $15, students for $10, and children under five can join for free. The registration fee includes a T-shirt, runner’s bib, and access to food and refreshments for the first 800 paid registrants. The check-in and starting line will be across the street from the Behavioral Medicine Center at 1686 Barton Road, Redlands, California.

This event is not just about physical activity; it’s about fostering understanding and compassion for those facing mental health challenges. By participating in the Stand Up to Stigma 5k, you’ll be joining a movement to treat mental health with the same importance as any other aspect of healthcare.

Following the race, participants are invited to celebrate their achievements at a post-race bash. Activities include a photo booth, snacks, and valuable mental health resources.

Edward Field, MBA, vice president, and administrator of the Behavioral Medicine Center, emphasized the importance of community involvement in destigmatizing mental health care. “Recognizing the need for mental healthcare is just as vital as recognizing any other healthcare need. Together, we can break down the barriers to seeking help,” he said.

To secure your spot and learn more about the Stand Up to Stigma 5k, visit LLUBMC.org/StandUp.