Experience the Modern Twist of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” Coming to SBVC Theatre Arts

By Andrea Lozano, IECN/SBVC Student Intern

The San Bernardino Theatre Department is proud to present “Love’s Labour’s Lost”, a modern interpretation of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedic play. Directed by Melinda Fogle, this performance of Shakespeare’s classic promises an evening filled with laughter, love, and surprises. See the show from April 25th through April 27th at 7 pm and April 28th at 2 pm which includes ASL interpreters at the SBVC Auditorium for an amazing theatrical experience.

Set in the modern-day fictional University of Loveland, Colorado, “Love’s Labour’s Lost” follows the story of Ferdinand, King of Navarre, and his three scholars who embark on a three-year journey of study, with a twist – they’ve sworn off love. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when the Princess of France and her posse arrive, leading to a hilarious series of events as the men find themselves falling head over heels despite their oath.

Fogle and her team have blended the play with a contemporary flair that draws inspiration from TV shows like “The Big Bang Theory.” With a modern setting, creative costumes reminiscent of college life, and an upbeat soundtrack featuring music from video games and modern hits, this production brings Shakespeare into the 21st century while staying true to the original Shakespearean dialogue.

Fogle shared that this play is known for having the longest words, longest monologue, and longest scene in any Shakespeare play. This presents a significant challenge to anyone who tries to perform it; however, the SBVC theater department has risen to the occasion with dedication and passion and wants to showcase its talent.

In a recent interview with Jasmyne Wade, the production’s costume designer, insight was gained into the creative process behind the wardrobe choices that bring this production to life. Drawing inspiration from the iconic styles of current-day sitcoms, the costumes are carefully made to reflect the personalities and journeys of the characters and create great visuals for the audience.

For the male characters, specifically the scholarly figures, the costumes lean towards a “nerdy” aesthetic, while the women are dressed in a sorority-inspired getup. Even the Cupids, who are portrayed by younger actors, are given a playful and nostalgic makeover.

Tachiana Mitchell portrays The Princess of France and describes the play as “a good mix of entertainment, a lot of twists and turns, and a kind of battle of the sexes.”

Alejandro Sotelo, who takes on the role of the king, highlights the accessibility of the comedy in this production, emphasizing the natural flow of dialogue.

One of the most intriguing aspects of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is the seamless blending of older Shakespearean dialogue with modern elements. Sotelo and Mitchell both agree that this fusion creates a unique theatrical experience, allowing audiences to connect with the characters and storyline in a fresh and engaging way.

Join the fun at the SBVC Auditorium from April 25th to April 28th for an unforgettable journey into the world of love, laughter, and Shakespearean humor. Experience the magic of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” with the San Bernardino Valley College Theatre Department and discover why this timeless classic continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Learn more here: valleycollege.edu/academics/pathways/acd/theater/purchase-tickets.php