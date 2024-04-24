Colton City Council Honors So Cal Locksmith with “Business Focus” Recognition Award

At the Colton City Council meeting on April 16, Council Member Dr. Luis S. González honored Kathy Dunsmore, owner of So Cal Locksmith, with the “Business Focus” Recognition Award. The award highlights her remarkable achievements in operating a successful local business that has been a cornerstone in the Colton community and a regional leader in locksmith services.

Originally founded in 1975 as Any Hour Lock & Safe Company on Mt Vernon Avenue, the business evolved into a family-owned venture in 1989 under the name So Cal Locksmith. Since relocating to its current address at 1646 E Washington Street, So Cal Locksmith has been a key business partner in Canyon Bluffs Plaza.

Under Dunsmore’s sole ownership since 2011, the company has flourished over the past 23 years, building a strong reputation for exceptional customer service and technical expertise. Their team of skilled technicians offers comprehensive locksmith services not just in Colton, but across the surrounding areas and neighboring counties.

The company’s commitment to reliability and professionalism is reflected in their service pledge. “We will respond to your situation with reliable, honest, and professional service,” their website states. “Our trained technicians are equipped to respond to your location with the most up-to-date knowledge and equipment, and can assist with any problem in residential, business, or commercial settings.”

Dunsmore, alongside her family and staff, have been recognized for their dedication to excellence and their significant contribution to the local economy. The Colton City Council extends its best wishes to So Cal Locksmith in its future endeavors, applauding the business’s long-standing impact on the community.