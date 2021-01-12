Local Advertisement

Alan G. Dyer, 79, of Redlands, California passed away on December 17, 2020. Alan was a local politician, educator, member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, retired military, and benefactor were some of Alan’s many accomplishments.

Alan is survived by his wife June; brother Bob Dyer; son Dale Dyer; daughter Donna Dyer and three stepsons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 Alan’s service will be reserved for family with a private ceremony at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15 followed by interment at Riverside National Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. with full Air Force honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cal State San Bernardino Music Department.

