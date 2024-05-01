Colton’s Education Revolution: A Community Cabinet Celebrates Lifelong Learning, Free Adult Classes, and Diversity

The Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) hosted its Community Cabinet on April 24th, marking the last event of the 2023/2024 academic year. The nearly quarterly meeting focused on the district’s thriving Adult Education program and the achievements of Grand Terrace High School (GTHS). The cabinet shed light on the district’s unwavering commitment to lifelong learning and the diverse array of free programs available to the community.

Marcos Ruiz, GTHS ASB Director, reminisced on the 2020 pandemic, sharing how staff and administration coordinated drive-through events and delivered over 400 yard signs to that year’s graduates. “That really spoke to me,” said Ruiz, adding that the love felt on campus drove the school’s success in hosting 16 events in the first 90 days of the current academic year.

CJUSD Superintendent Frank Miranda emphasized the importance of the Adult Education program, revealing its crucial role in serving a broad age range from three years old to 60+. “Our goal is to build a world-class adult school,” Miranda explained, acknowledging the setback during COVID-19 and the district’s renewed commitment to a stronger, more vibrant program. The recent addition of Angela Hassan as principal of the Adult School has accelerated progress, with transformative changes taking root.

The Adult School offers an extensive range of free classes, including English Language Acquisition, Citizenship, English Language Civics, Adult Basic Education, GED Prep, and High School Diploma courses. The English Language Acquisition and Citizenship classes, in particular, were celebrated at the meeting, with numerous past and present participants sharing their experiences.

ESL and Citizenship student Francisca Ramirez expressed her gratitude to ESL teacher Belin Rubio, who has been with the district for two decades. “I learned English with Mrs. Rubio, and now it’s helped at places like the grocery store,” said Ramirez, elated by her recent attainment of U.S. citizenship. Rubio’s combined ESL and Citizenship class saw three students pass the citizenship test, highlighting the program’s effectiveness.

A CJUSD parent (left) who has benefitted from adult school ESL classes and ESL Teacher Belin Rubio (right) sharing heartfelt testimony at the community event.

Sandy Mortenson, Director of Student Services at Colton Redlands Yucaipa Regional Occupational Program (CRYROP), provided updates on initiatives supporting community advancement. The Testing Center, formed in partnership with CJUSD a decade ago, allows GED-prepped students to take their exam locally. The Vehicle Maintenance Technician program, established in 2018, partners with industry leaders, including Tom Bell Chevrolet and the County Fleet Department, providing hands-on auto mechanic experience. Additionally, the Nurse Assistant program for high school students equips participants with state licensure, similar to community college programs.

Grand Terrace High School Principal Charles Neighbours shared GTHS’s vision for the future, emphasizing its commitment to equity, achievement, and wellness. “We want to make sure our students are thriving,” Neighbours asserted, detailing the school’s focus on a diverse curriculum, wellness initiatives, and community engagement.

ASB student Macy reflected on GTHS’s success in fostering cultural diversity through events like Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, and the school’s winter sports teams making it to CIF. The Arts Pathway and Engineering Pathway programs further prepare students for college and careers, with a focus on creative problem-solving and hands-on learning, respectively.

The event concluded with parent leader Suget Lopez’s encouragement to strengthen leadership in support of children’s needs. “We’re shaping the future and leaving a legacy,” Lopez affirmed, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in driving progress forward.

The Community Cabinet celebrated the district’s educational milestones and reaffirmed its dedication to providing free and accessible education to all. Through initiatives like the Adult Education program, career training, and community engagement, CJUSD continues to build a brighter future for the Colton community.

Two Grand Terrace High School students discussing the CARE Pathway program – which allows students to take courses that are medically focused and after completion, students become Clinical Medical Assistants or are on their way to becoming an Emergency Medical Responder.

Parent Leader Suget Lopez discussing the importance of collaboration between parents, teachers, and administration for the success of all students.