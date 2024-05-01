Rep. Aguilar Highlights $2 Million Public Safety Investments in Inland Empire

Rep. Aguilar announced nearly $2 million in federal funding to bolster law enforcement and public safety in the Inland Empire.

Rep. Aguilar secured $1 million for the City of Rancho Cucamonga’s Advanced Traffic Management System. This funding will be used to install of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, communication networking equipment and over 60 traffic signals that will flow into the local Traffic Management Center, reducing traffic congestion and improving roadside safety.

Rep. Aguilar also delivered $963,000 for the City of San Bernardino’s Safety Camera Project. The City will install safety cameras that monitor activity, support local law enforcement and ensure the safety and success of Inland Empire residents and small businesses.

“I am excited to announce nearly $2,000,000 in investments for our community’s safety,” said Rep. Aguilar. “This funding will further support law enforcement as they work to tackle crime in the region, bolster roadside safety for our pedestrians and drivers and improve the quality of life for our residents.”

“Thanks to Congressman Aguilar’s generous support in helping to secure $1 million in federal funding for the City’s Advanced Traffic Management System, the expansion of this system will allow the City to modify signal timing and operations in real time, reducing travel time, improving emergency response times, and improving our community’s air quality,” said Rancho Cucamonga Mayor Pro Tem Lynne Kennedy.

“We thank Congressman Aguilar for fighting to include in the budget $963,000 to help fund an integrated security camera system in San Bernardino,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran. “Thanks to this system, our residents, businesses, and visitors will not only feel safer, they’ll be safer.”

Rep. Pete Aguilar helped pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 into law, which included over $17 million in federal investments for 15 local projects across the region Rep. Aguilar represents in Congress.