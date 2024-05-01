RITZ Gala Lights up Rialto USD With Student Talent and Local Legends

Many have named the event the Oscars or the Grammy’s of Rialto — and the talent does not disappoint — Rialto Unified School District’s 17th Annual RITZ Gala Student Fundraiser lit up the stage Saturday evening at the majestic Wilmer Amina Carter High School, with student talents and hometown heroes, J.J. FAD, who performed alongside DJ Arabian Prince. Amidst a night of celebration, the Gala showcased the incredible creativity of RUSD students while paying tribute to alumni who’ve broken through to mainstream success in the music industry.

On April 27, with 17 captivating student acts, the RITZ (Rialto’s Incredible Talent Zone) Gala, featured a diverse array of performances including hip-hop dances, musical renditions, and poignant poetry readings.

The talented RUSD student acts included: the Henry Harmonies, Isis Juliet Wilson, Isabella Silva, Nathalie Alfonso, Jordan Robinson, Julia May Sanchez-Baca, Anne Mukofu, Samantha Sanchez, Amalia Velasco, Angelin Lira, Jizelle Barraza, Eisenhower High School Show Choir, Emma Raza, Yahir Segoviano Silva, Aliyah Faith Laranas, Adalia De Luna, Jonae Espadas, Marcus Woods, Kaylie De Orta, and Mekhi Aubry for their remarkable performances.

Once the student acts finished, it was time for the local-legend headliners to punctuate the successful event. They delivered. J.J. FAD, who feature two Eisenhower High School alumni in the hip-hop trio, and DJ Arabian Prince, a 2023 Lifetime Grammy Award winner, who was credited in bringing West Coast hip hop with the group NWA, electrified the audience with an energetic hometown performance that included the group’s hit song “Supersonic,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989.

The evening was electrified with emcee Mars Serna, who is a Family Engagement Leader for San Bernardino County Schools and Fontana Unified School Board of Education President. Serna’s energetic presence and sharp wit captivated the over 550 in attendance as he worked in tandem with Kelley Elementary School student Terence French, who served as the evening’s “Mr. RITZ.” Serna joked during the event that he’d be bringing ideas from the glamorous night back to his District and the County.

“I’m in awe of the student talent in the RUSD,” Serna stated. “Having J.J. Fad and DJ Arabian Prince, one of the founders of NWA, perform at the RITZ is just awesome. These are the musicians and the artists many of us grew up with. They are now legends. They put West Coast hip-hop on the map not just locally, not just regionally but worldwide. I can wait to see our student acts make it big next. It was an honor to emcee the RITZ,” replied Serna on stage.

RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, along with RUSD Board of Education Clerk Evelyn P. Dominguez and Board Member Stephanie E. Lewis, on behalf of the RITZ Gala Committee, recognized Armando Urteaga as this year’s recipient of the “Top Hat Award,” honoring his contributions as a 15-year member of the RITZ Committee, and dedication to the arts. In addition to his work behind the scenes as a member of the RITZ Committee, Urteaga is also a Lead Personnel Agent in the RUSD and has previously served as the Principal at Kolb and Jehue Middle Schools. Urteaga, who juggles a full-time job and parenting of three young sons, said he enjoys serving/volunteering for 15 years on the Ritz Gala Committee to inspire and promote the fine arts in the District.

Additionally, students in the Culinary Arts Program impressed guests with their delectable hors d’oeuvres that were served during intermission, showcasing their culinary skills and dedication.

The evening was not only a celebration of talent but also a demonstration of community generosity, with numerous schools and organizations contributing to the ‘Ritzy’ silent auction baskets, further supporting the District’s Sharing Our Love Foundation. The baskets, which were donated by RUSD school sites, service areas, and local organizations, raised thousands of dollars to support RUSD students and families.

RITZ Top Hat Sponsors this years included, San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., (who also brought J.J. FAD and DJ Arabian Prince to the annual Gala), San Bernardino Assemblyman James Ramos, Rialto Councilman Rafael Trujillo, Gloria Macias Harrison, Kevin and Carrie Gilbreth, on behalf of Nancy Kordyak Elementary School, Legal Shield, Thinkwise Credit Union and ParentSquare.

“I sat with my wife, Josetti Fields, in the front row, and it was an exceptional night of talent, and entertainment” said Arby Fields, who is a member of the Vernon Braggs Toastmasters Club in Rialto, drove from Alta Loma to attend the RITZ Gala. “It surpassed all the expectations I ever had. I heard about The RITZ and wanted to see it for myself. The act that really inspired me was the little girl who sang, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” (Julia May Sanchez-Baca from Sam V. Curtis Elementary Literacy Academy). That song inspired me so much that I went home and we listened to it several times. That’s a powerful song. All I’m saying is I’ll be back next year.”

Many notable audience and premiere ticket holders from elected officials, top sponsors, family members, student advocates and RUSD employees filled the auditorium seats.

“This is more than I expected,” gasped Anais, who is the grandmother of one of the performers. “This Gala should grow to other areas, so all students can experience this, too.”

Syeda Jafri, one of the founders and the Chairperson of the RITZ added, “The RITZ Gala exemplified the power of community and the collective commitment to supporting the arts and families within the RUSD. The event’s success would not have been possible without the support of everyone who attended, participated, and cheered on the students. Every principal, teacher, support staff who helped to donate Silent Auction baskets, purchased tickets or simply donated to Sharing Our Love has contributed to the success of this program and we thank them all.”

RITZ Committee consists of: Nicole Albiso, Ricardo Carlos, Sandra Cordasco, Derek Harris, Syeda Jafri, Laura Lewis, Tina Lingenfelter , Elizabeth Moreno, Edith Ortiz Torres, Matthew Peters, Kristal Pulido, Cherlynn Turan, Armando Urteaga, and Joseph Williams.

If you wish to donate to the Sharing Our Love Foundation, please call 909-820-7700, ext. 2126.