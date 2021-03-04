Animal Services Intervention Program helps San Bernardino residents keep their pets

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino City Council approved a partnership between the Department of Animal Services and the Lange Foundation to support pet owners in the city with animal health and wellness.

The Lange Foundation, a non-profit in Southern California dedicated to helping animals live happy lives will now assist the city in offsetting veterinary care, food costs and more.

“Safety net programs are aimed at helping the community keep and care for their owned animals. These programs offer support to pet owners by seeking to offset the costs of medical care, including spay or neuter of companion animals, as well as establishing pet community food banks,” said Kris Watson, San Bernardino Animal Services Director.

According to Watson, in 2020 a total of 409 pets were surrendered to San Bernardino Animal Services by their owners.

Local Advertisement

“Some of the most common reasons nationwide for animal surrender are financial hardship or behavior. By expanding the Department’s services to include a shelter intervention program managed by a non-profit, we’re hoping to reduce owner surrenders to the shelter as well as assisting residents with the cost of spaying and neutering their pet, reducing unwanted litters and impounds,” continued Watson.

The approved plan states that the Department of Animal Services will house the Lange Foundation in an office at the shelter, to be open during the same business hours as the shelter.

“City staff would refer residents to the Lange Foundation staff for assistance with impound costs, spay and neuter cost, securing veterinary care as well as support for additional needs such as animal food, or dog behavior training. Also, city of San Bernardino residents would be able to contact the Lange Foundation directly to make an appointment,” concluded Watson.

In a 7-0 vote, San Bernardino City Council approved the item.

For more information, visit the animal services tab at ci.san-bernardino.ca.us or call (909) 384-7272.