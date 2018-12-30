Annual Operation Giving event serves more than 180 patients at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Local Advertisement

On December 17, the Colton Police Association partnered with the Living for Giving Foundation and Colton Joint Unified School District to donate over 180 Christmas presents to hospitalized children at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

“This was our 10th year coordinating Operation Giving; the Colton Police Association was able to give out 180 presents to children at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with the help from the Living for Giving Foundation,” said Colton Police Officer Rich Randolph.

Every single hospitalized child under the age of 17 who was present on the day of disbursement received a wrapped toy and a candy cane.

“Santa led the parade into the building, followed by 13 police officers pushing five plastic carts filled with presents. We walked through the Lobby, emergency room, the burn ward, pediatrics, and we also went into individual rooms,” said Randolph.

The reception from both patients and parents was nothing less than gratitude.

“It was amazing to see the smiles on the faces of these children. To see the impact made on not only the children but the parents as well…no one wants to be in a hospital. To see the patients smiling and laughing with police officers and Santa…leaves a lasting impression on law enforcement. It truly shows the compassion for the community,” continued Randolph.

“The presents were wrapped and loaded into law enforcement vehicles by Colton Police Department CART Academy students the day before the event. On the day of the event we had Colton High School Cheer Squad come out with us to pass out candy canes and Colton High School Band performed for everyone,” Randolph said.

Operation Giving marks Colton Police Association’s biggest event of the year, serving patients from across the entire Inland Empire.

“I would like to thank the Living for Giving Foundation, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Colton Joint Unified School District, Leno’s Rico Taco (for providing breakfast), Colton High School Cheer and Band, and the Colton Police Association,” said Randolph. “I was honored seeing the officers I work with come down to participate on their own time, away from their own families, it gives me honor and pride to be a Colton Police Officer,” concluded Randolph.