San Bernardino County Approves $10.5B Budget, Boosts Homeless Services and Wildfire Prevention

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s 2025-26 fiscal year budget during its June 10 public hearing, concluding a months-long public budget process. The approximately $10.5 billion budget includes a $205.2 million investment in new initiatives while maintaining the county’s long-standing focus on financial stability and maintaining essential services.

“Nearly a quarter of our fiscal year is spent engaging with departments and the public to craft the budget, and the results show in our stability and response to local needs,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “We’re not just balancing the books – we’re strengthening our ability to serve residents now and into the future.”

County Chief Executive Officer Luther Snoke and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Erickson led the presentation, highlighting the county’s conservative approach to budgeting.

Preserving services in uncertain times

Snoke emphasized the county’s long-term fiscal strategy: reduce volatility, sustain core services and safeguard the workforce.

“This budget reflects our values by investing in people, protecting public services, and ensuring every community has the support it needs to succeed,” said Vice Chair and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “Our strategy has built a stable environment that supports employee retention and reliable service delivery to residents.”

The county’s prudent and transparent budgeting led the county to earn the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2025 Adopted Budget and was cited by S&P Global Ratings in awarding San Bernardino County with an AA+ rating.

“The ‘AA+’ rating reflects San Bernardino County’s history of positive financial performance which management anticipates will continue for fiscal 2025 (year-end June 30); nominally robust reserves; and formalized financial policies and practices that we view as conservative and forward-looking,” S&P stated.

The budget approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday can be viewed at https://main.sbcounty.gov/about-cao/finance/.

New budget allocations overview and key investments

The $205.2 million in new general fund investments seeks to proactively serve the public while maintaining a high level of fiscal responsibility. Building on the priorities discussed in the Budget Workshop on May 6, 2025; Erickson discussed a handful of updated investments that were recommended to the Board in light of better than expected market performance over the last month. Updates to the County’s priority investments include:

$7.5 million to establish a wildfire prevention reserve to support county departments responding to wildfires

$7.5 million increase for the District Specific Priorities Program to support community needs in the supervisorial districts

$3 million increase in public infrastructure reserve for road improvements

$2 million added to the community services upgrade reserve

Additional updates shared by Erickson also included the Sheriff’s Department utilizing $1.0 million of the Body Camera Implementation Project Reserve to support continued deployment of body worn cameras in both patrol and detentions.

“Public safety and infrastructure are the backbone of strong communities,” said First District Supervisor Col. Paul Cook (Ret). “This budget makes important investments in the roads, facilities and enforcement tools our residents rely on every day to feel safe and connected.”

Support for health and housing

Erickson pointed out the significant increases in funding for community revitalization and health services:

A 36% increase in the budget for the county Office of Homeless Services, which will receive approximately $45 million in an array of new state and local funding for housing, rental assistance and health services targeting unsheltered residents

A $164 million increase in the budget for Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to expand internal medicine, medical imaging and cardiology

“Investing in infrastructure, housing and health care is how we turn community needs into action,” said Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez. “We’re making real progress on the issues that matter most to our communities, especially in areas that have historically been underserved.”

Notable reductions

These investments are balanced by notable decreases elsewhere in the budget:

A $125.9 million reduction in the county’s capital improvement program, reflecting the natural year-to-year fluctuation as major projects are completed and new ones begin

A $263 million decrease in other funding, which includes contingencies, general fund set-asides and contributions to reserves. This reflects a more measured pace of one-time spending compared to recent years when the county had access to significant one-time funding sources.

The county is maintaining near-flat staffing levels after several years of rapid growth of approximately 3,000 employees, adding only select positions while eliminating vacant ones.

“As a County we’ve maintained a stable, balanced budget by staying disciplined and focusing on long-term priorities,” said Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman. “I appreciate the months of hard work that went into its development and how the public could engage in the process.”

By prioritizing fiscal responsible stewardship with strategic investments in public services, the county’s adopted 2025-26 budget advances its goal of achieving the Countywide Vision – a region that capitalizes on the diversity of its people, geography and economy to create a broad range of choices in how residents live, work and play.