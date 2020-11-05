Annual Teddy Bear Drive changes to new format

Local Advertisement

For the last three hears I have hosted Caden’s Teddy Bears for Kids, along with the awesome businesses who are bear dropoff spots! In that time we have been able to donate over 1,000 teddy bears to patients during the holidays. This year, like all other parts of life, the pandemic has changed the fundraiser. Since a teddy bear drive was not possible, I asked my friends at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) what they needed most and they said iPads. iPads are used for patients who are in isolation to be able to communicate with their family or for younger patients as a tool to distract them during procedures.

So this year, we are raising money to purchase iPads for LLUCH! My goal is $2,500 to purchase 7 iPads. However, we hope to raise even more and be able to donate as many iPads as possible!

When I contacted the local business owners who are normally dropoff spots for the bear drive, Brian Seghers, owner of Rendition Tattoo, immediately replied he would be donating $500 to kick things off. A few days later, he had joined forces with his friends at Blue Collar Athletics and The Redlands Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund, who donated $500 each also. This was an amazing way to start off the fundraiser and get us closer to the goal.

As someone who has been treated at LLUCH I know first hand the amazing work they do and the many ways the Child Life Department goes out of their way to keep the children there happy and entertained while they are being treated. I am so excited to be able to do something special for them each year.

If you are interested in donating to my LLUCH iPad fundraiser, please visit:

http://giving.lluh.org/cadengivesback