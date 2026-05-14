Rialto Unified Honors Top Teachers, Classified Staff Advancing Student Success

Of the approximately 3,000 employees in the Rialto Unified School District has selected its top teachers and classified employees for the 2025-2026 school year.

Veteran classroom teachers Silk Jones, from Simpson Elementary School, and James Nava, teacher at Kolb Middle School, were selected as the District’s “Teachers of the Year.”

Additionally, for classroom support, the District also selected its “Classified Employees of the Year.” With a large list of nominees, the District selected seven employees representing a wide range of essential support roles: Olga Guerrero, Paraprofessional at Simpson Elementary; Diane Komiyama, Nutrition Services Worker III at Rialto Middle School; Wendy Moreno, Transition Case Tech at Eisenhower High School; Edith Ortiz Torres, Communications & Media Technician; Rachelle Warner, Safety Dispatcher in Safety Services; Raymond Palacios, Lead Custodian at Preston Elementary School; and Mike Slone, Wide-Area Network Specialist in Technology Services.

Classified employees are staff members in non-teaching, non-administrative roles who support District operations through clerical, custodial, food service, safety, and technical assistance.

Additionally, several of the honorees were selected to advance to the San Bernardino County Schools level to be recognized by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. Both Jones and Nava were selected on the teacher side, while Moreno and Komiyama will represent the District on the classified side.

Jones was honored for her excellence as a 26-year veteran educator at Simpson Elementary School. Under her leadership, her students have consistently increased their California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test scores year-over-year. That growth contributed to Simpson Elementary School’s recognition as a California Distinguished School in 2025 for exceptional student performance and closing the achievement gap. Her classroom is a place where curiosity is nurtured into confidence, ensuring students develop a lifelong passion for discovery.

At Kolb Middle School, Nava was honored for his 35 years of transformative mentorship. Nava is part of the team at Kolb that has twice earned State and National “Schools to Watch” honors. A pioneer of innovative learning, he developed a “Game Theory” course that is the only one of its kind in the District. Outside of the regular classroom day, Nava volunteers his time as a tutor, Chess Club advisor, and coach for wrestling and jiu-jitsu.

The District’s classified county-level representatives were honored during a ceremony at the Dorothy Inghram Learning Center office on May 12. Komiyama, a Nutrition Services Worker III with 30 years of experience, was honored for her precision in food safety and her personalized care for student health. Moreno, a Workability Transition Case Technician and EHS alumna, was recognized for her tireless advocacy in helping students gain the practical skills and identification necessary for post-graduation success.

The District’s Human Resources team, led by Associate Superintendent Dr. Denise Ellis, oversees a comprehensive evaluation and selection procedure to annually honor these top employees with support and guidance from Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Alvarez. Candidates are nominated by peers and selected through a rigorous process. Winners were surprised at their work sites earlier this year and formally recognized at a recent Board of Education meeting.

“On behalf of our Board of Education and the entire district leadership team, I extend my deepest gratitude and congratulations to the two outstanding teachers and seven classified employees who serve our students every day,” stated Dr. Alejandro Alvarez. “Our teachers inspire curiosity, foster creativity, and help every student reach their full potential. Their commitment inside the classroom creates opportunities that change lives and strengthen our future. Equally important are our classified staff members, they are the support staff who are dedicated professionals who keep our schools safe, welcoming, organized, nourished, and running smoothly. Their work is essential to the success of our schools. Together, these honorees create the foundation of excellence that makes our district a place where students can learn, grow, and thrive. We are very proud.”