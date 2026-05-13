San Bernardino Ward 1 Candidates Debate Downtown Revitalization, Prostitution and Safety

The four candidates running to represent San Bernardino’s 1st Ward outlined sharply different visions for downtown revitalization, public safety, housing, city finances and accountability during a recent candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters San Bernardino.

The forum, held at San Bernardino Valley College’s Greek Theater ahead of the June 2 primary, featured government fraud investigator Ron Alvarado, former Councilwoman and community services liaison Virginia Marquez, retail security officer Omar Williams and incumbent Councilman Theodore Sanchez.

Throughout the forum, Alvarado, Marquez and Williams pushed for new leadership in the ward, arguing that San Bernardino needs stronger neighborhood investment, improved collaboration, more accountability and a clearer plan for downtown. Sanchez defended his record, pointing to reductions in crime and homelessness, increased police staffing and affordable housing development.

The evening turned pointed at times, particularly as candidates challenged the city’s progress and whether current leadership has done enough to address long-standing concerns in the 1st Ward. Sanchez arrived late to the forum after attending a City Council budget hearing for the 2026-27 fiscal year, briefly drawing heckling from some in attendance.

Alvarado, who described himself as a lifelong San Bernardino resident and government fraud investigator, framed his campaign around oversight, accountability and reinvestment in neighborhoods he said have been neglected.

“I am here to offer us a different vision, one rooted in accountability and investment,” Alvarado said. “As a fraud investigator, my job is to stop it. I don’t just look for mistakes. I follow the money.”

Alvarado said his professional background and education would help ensure public dollars reach neighborhood priorities, including parks, roads, cultural corridors and public infrastructure.

“I have the professional experience and the academic background to ensure that every grant dollar and every tax cent intended for our parks and our roads actually hits the pavement in our neighborhoods, not the pockets of political donors,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said the 1st Ward has faced what he described as a “crisis of neglect and inequity,” citing fires, infrastructure concerns, blight, prostitution and human trafficking along corridors such as G and H streets. He called for stronger code enforcement, street and sidewalk repairs, investment in parks and support for arts institutions such as the Garcia Center for the Arts.

“For too long, our ward has been treated as a dumping ground,” Alvarado said. “We need representation that actually represents and fights for our ward.”

On economic development, Alvarado said the city should pursue cultural districts, stronger grant oversight and clearer expectations for developers. He also called for formal corridors that recognize the city’s history, arts community and neighborhood anchors.

“We must invest in our local agents of hope like the Garcia Center for the Arts and cultural corridors like the proposed E Street Cultural Corridor,” Alvarado said. “We must create a destination that attracts visitors and keeps dollars within our wards.”

Marquez, a lifelong 1st Ward resident and former councilwoman, leaned on her past experience in city government with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors’ 5th District.

“I have served the First Ward with pride during the most difficult, challenging, horrendous times that our city has faced, namely the bankruptcy and the terrorist attack,” Marquez said. “As your council member, I will address homelessness, infrastructure, prostitution and rent control, but just as equally important, the revitalization of the downtown area.”

Marquez said she began walking precincts the day after Thanksgiving and has knocked on more than 1,500 doors. She said the same four issues repeatedly came up from residents: homelessness, infrastructure, prostitution and rent control.

“Being a council member will be my full-time job because that’s what it’s going to take,” Marquez said. “There’s a lot of healing that needs to take place during the next four years.”

Marquez said affordable housing remains critical and pointed to projects such as the U.S. VETS development on North E Street and Alder Square, the final phase of the Arrowhead Grove redevelopment at the former Waterman Gardens site.

“We are the county seat. We could be doing more, and I expect that we will do more,” Marquez said. “We are doing our share, but I feel we need to do a lot more.”

On downtown, Marquez said San Bernardino needs a stronger economic development strategy and a more direct focus on job creation. She said the city should be doing more to attract investment, support trades jobs and create opportunities for residents who now commute elsewhere for work.

“I plan to revitalize and modernize the downtown area to provide jobs for our residents,” Marquez said. “That’s a priority.”

Williams, a lifelong San Bernardino resident and retail security officer, positioned himself as a candidate focused on collaboration, civility and making residents feel heard.

“I grew up here. I work here in San Bernardino,” Williams said. “My plan is very simple. Let’s work together. Regardless whether we agree with each other or not, we need to make sure that we get things done.”

Williams said the City Council should move away from infighting and focus on residents. He said downtown and the 1st Ward need safer streets, stronger support for small businesses and attention to homelessness so residents and visitors feel comfortable shopping, working and investing in the area.

“We need to figure out how to promote small businesses, to actually physically promote small businesses, hype up our small businesses and do everything within our power to clean up the neighborhoods,” Williams said.

Williams also said the city should preserve historic buildings and celebrate its diversity while pursuing new growth.

“Not only are we bringing out more business and celebrating the future, we don’t forget our past either,” Williams said.

On public safety, Williams said he supports the Police Department but believes accountability and resident input are essential.

“You can praise the success, but you also have to call out the criticism or any unjust things or operations that take place within that institution, and that includes the Police Department,” Williams said. “I want to be very clear. I support our Police Department, but I believe that we need to make sure that every officer is held accountable.”

Williams also said he supports term limits for the City Council and mayor, arguing that San Bernardino needs more opportunities for new candidates and younger residents to seek office.

“I think that should be one of the solutions to make sure that we get rid of career politicians and to make sure that younger people or more challengers who would not normally run for office will actually have an opportunity to run,” Williams said.

Sanchez, who has sat on the council since January 1, 2019 defended his record as one focused on public safety, housing and fiscal stability. He said voters should compare the city’s current condition with where it stood when he first took office.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of affordable housing units that are built every year,” Sanchez said. “We have a 25-year low in crime. We have invested in infrastructure. We have invested in a homeless program that, just this last year, has reduced our homeless population within our city limits by 23%.”

Sanchez said the city has moved away from the instability that followed bankruptcy and low staffing levels, including within the Police Department. He said San Bernardino had about 200 police officers when he took office and now has about 300, improving response times for lower-priority calls.

“The reason I’m late is because I came straight from a council meeting where we had a budget hearing,” Sanchez said. “In nearly eight years of being on the council, I have never once missed a council meeting, special meeting or regular meeting, and it’s because I put the city’s success as my top priority.”

Sanchez said the current council majority has made measurable progress and rejected criticism that the city has not moved forward.

“I do everything I can to be a subject matter expert in what’s coming before the council,” Sanchez said. “I pride myself on working closely with my colleagues. We work together and we have moved the needle.”

The candidates also addressed immigrant rights, city finances and San Bernardino’s long-running effort to rebuild public trust after bankruptcy.

Marquez said she would partner with school districts, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and community groups to educate residents about their rights. She recalled helping coordinate a “Know Your Rights” workshop while working for Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., saying the goal was to help residents understand they were not alone during uncertain times.

“This is not only a San Bernardino issue, it’s a national issue,” Marquez said.

Williams said all residents, regardless of status, should feel safe working and supporting their families.

“The fact of the matter is people have the right to work and to earn an honest living,” Williams said. “We need to make sure that we are here for our residents regardless of their status.”

Alvarado said the city should better connect local students to public-sector and union jobs, arguing that San Bernardino’s young people should be treated as part of the city’s economic future.

“Our students in San Bernardino are our economic future,” Alvarado said. “They will drive our city forward and we must support them, and not with platitudes.”

Sanchez said young people need a city that is safe, clean and growing, while also defending the governing approach of the current council majority.

“There’s a big difference between me and the people who are up here,” Sanchez said. “I’m talking numbers, I’m talking facts, I’m talking about the realities of what we’re living in today.”

As voters prepare for the June 2 primary, each candidate argued they are best positioned to guide the 1st Ward through San Bernardino’s next chapter.

Marquez asked voters to look beyond campaign materials and press candidates directly on their plans.

“Don’t be fooled by glossy mailers, fancy campaign signs and a fake grin knocking at your doorstep,” Marquez said. “When candidates go to you, please ask us: What is your vision? What is your platform? How are you going to improve the quality of our lives?”

Alvarado closed by saying the ward needs more than political theater.

“I’m not just a candidate. I’m your neighbor,” Alvarado said. “I’m ready to get to work for the First Ward and move San Bernardino forward.”